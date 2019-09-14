Jadon Joseph has been traded. (Rik Fedyck/Vancouver Giants)

Giants trade Jadon Joseph

Forward leaves Langley-based team for Moose Jaw

After a tour of duty with the Langley-based Vancouver Giants, forward Jadon Joseph is headed west.

Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta announced the 1999-born Joseph (originally from Sherwood Park, Alberta) has been traded to the Moose Jaw Warriors in exchange for two draft picks.

Giants will receive a third-round pick in 2020 and an additional pick in either 2021 or 2022.

Joseph was originally selected by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the fifth-round of the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft.

Over three seasons, Joseph has appeared in 189 regular season games playing for Lethbridge, Regina, and Vancouver, notching 34 goals and 66 assists for 100 points.

Last season he set new career highs with 22 goals and 53 points.

Twenty-eight of his points came in 32 games with the Giants after he was acquired on January 4th in a trade with Regina.

Joseph has suited up in 58 career WHL playoff games and leads all active WHL players in playoff games played.

Last season with the Giants, Joseph scored seven goals and added five assists for 12 points in 22 playoff contests.

“Jadon played a huge role in our success both in the regular season and the playoffs. His experience made a huge difference for us on our road to the WHL finals,” said Parneta.

“We are fortunate to have had Jadon represent the Vancouver Giants on the ice and in the community. His character, leadership and skill-set will serve him well as he continues his career with the Moose Jaw Warriors.”

