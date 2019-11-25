Giants trade Kaleb Bulych to Swift Current Broncos for Connor Horning

Last season, Horning finished tied for the Broncos lead in scoring with eight goals and 23 assists

Vancouver Giants have acquired 2001-born defenceman Connor Horning in exchange for 2000-born defenceman Kaleb Bulych.

Horning was originally selected by the Swift Current Broncos in the third round (61st overall) of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.

He checks in at 6’3” and 187 pounds.

Last season, Horning finished tied for the Broncos lead in scoring with eight goals and 23 assists for 31 points.

Horning has suited up in 139 career regular season games for the Broncos and has registered 13 goals and 28 assists for 41 points along with 93 penalty minutes.

In 2018, Horning appeared in 12 of the Broncos 26 playoff games en route to a league championship victory. He suited up for the Broncos in one game of the 2018 Memorial Cup tournament.

Kaleb Bulych was drafted 27th overall by the Vancouver Giants in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft.

He appeared in 172 career regular season games for the Giants where he registered four goals and 19 assists for 23 points and 124 penalty minutes.

Bulych also suited up in 29 career playoff games for the Giants.

“The Vancouver Giants would like to thank Kaleb Bulych for his many positive contributions to our organization,” said general manager Barclay Parneta.

“This trade gives Kaleb the opportunity to go and play big minutes with the Broncos on the same team as his younger brother Aiden.”

Horning will join the Giants this week for practice ahead of their two-game US road-swing.

Fresh off an overtime victory last night at home against Edmonton, the Giants are back in action Friday night in Spokane.

Giants next home game takes place on Friday, December 6th also against the Spokane Chiefs at 7:30 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre.

