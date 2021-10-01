Giants trade Stacha to Kamloops Blazers

The Langley-based team will get a pick in the 2023 Prospects Draft

Marko Stacha is being traded from the Vancouver Giants to the Kamloops Blaziers. (Photo Rob Wilton)

Vancouver Giants have traded 2002-born defenceman Marko Stacha to the Kamloops Blazers in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Giants GM Barclay Parneta announced Wednesday.

Originally selected 90th overall by the Giants in the 2020 CHL Import Draft, Stacha appeared in all 22 games for the Giants last season in the Kamloops/Kelowna Hub. In that span he recorded one goal, five assists and 23 penalty minutes along with a +9 rating.

“We’d like to thank Marko for his contributions to the Vancouver Giants,” said Parneta. “He was a positive addition to our team last year in the Kamloops/Kelowna Hub and we’re happy that he’ll get to continue his development in the Western Hockey League.”

Internationally, Stacha, who hails from Ilava, Slovakia, has represented his home country at each of the two previous World Junior championship tournaments.

hockeySportsVancouver Giants