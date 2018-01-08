Giants’ winning ways continue

Vancouver Giants’ Dawson Holt gets a step on his Prince George Cougars defender during WHL action at the Langley Events Centre earlier this month. Holt scored twice on Saturday in his team’s 5-3 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers. Gary Ahuja Langley Times file photo

Four straight victories and points in five straight have pulled the Vancouver Giants to top five in the entire Western Hockey League.

The Giants tamed the Lethbridge Hurricanes 5-2 on Friday night before topping the Medicine Hat Tigers 5-3 the following night.

Vancouver has won all three road games to start this five-game trip which wraps up with a pair of games in Prince George on Jan. 9 and 10 against the Cougars.

With their hot run of late — the Giants have just two regulation losses in their past 16 games and are 23-14-3-2— the team sits second in the Western Hockey League’s B.C. Division with 51 points, two back of the Kelowna Rockets.

Tied at three heading into the third period against the Tigers, Ty Ronning’s power-play goal turned out to be the winner. Dawson Holt would add an insurance marker, his second of the game, to round out the scoring.

Brad Morrison and Brayden Watts finished with a goal and an assist apiece while Todd Scott stopped 23 shots for the victory.

Jordan Hollett — a Langley hockey product — was in goal for the Tigers, making 25 saves in a losing effort.

Tyler Preziuso, Ryan Chyzowski and Gary Haden had the Medicine Hat goals, with all three coming via special teams (one short-handed, and the other two on the power play).

Tyler Benson scored twice in the win over Lethbridge with Alex Kannok Leipert, Ronning and Jared Dmytriw notching one goal apiece.

David Tendeck made 33 saves for the Giants with only Jordy Bellerive and Giorgio Estephan getting pucks past the netminder.



