Girls basketball teams to vie for championship in Langley

Top teams from across B.C. arrive next week at the LEC

Girls basketball teams from across B.C., including Langley’s own Lightning and Gators, will be playing for top spot here starting next week.

The Langley Christian Lightning, Abbotsford Panthers, and Semiahmoo Totems are the top teams for their respective tiers at this month’s BC Secondary School Girls Basketball Championships at the Langley Events Centre.

All three tiers (2A, 3A and 4A) will be played at LEC, Feb. 26 to 29, with the championship finals set for 12:30 p.m. (2A), 2:45 p.m. (3A) and 5 p.m. (4A) on the last day.

The Totems are the defending champions for their tier while the Terry Fox Ravens (Port Coquitlam) earned the No. 2 seed. The Ravens are largely a junior-aged squad and won the BC Junior Girls Provincial Invitational in 2019 as Grade 9s before moving up to the senior level for this season.

The Riverside Rapids (Port Coquitlam) are the third seed while the Walnut Grove Gators (Langley) are the No. 4 seed. Walnut Grove finished second to Semiahmoo in 2019.

The rest of the field for the 4A tournament includes (in alphabetical order): Burnaby South, Claremont (Victoria), Cowichan, Earl Marriott (Surrey), Handsworth (North Vancouver), Heritage Woods (Port Moody), John Oliver (Vancouver), Kelowna, Lord Tweedsmuir (Surrey), Mt. Baker (Cranbrook), Prince George, and Yale (Abbotsford).

The 3A tournament is a newly-formed tier at the senior girls level, and joining the Panthers as the top four seeds are the Okanagan Mission Huskies (Kelowna), R.A. McMath Wildcats (Richmond) and Argyle Secondary (North Vancouver).

The remaining teams (in alphabetical order) are: Ballenas (Parksville), Charles Hays (Prince Rupert), Delta, Duchess Park (Prince George), G.W. Graham (Chilliwack), Magee (Vancouver), Mark Isfeld (Courtenay), M.E.I. (Abbotsford), Pitt Meadows, South Kamloops, Valleyview (Kamloops) and Vernon.

The 2A tournament will have a new champion (and finalist) as both last year’s gold and silver medal teams are at the 3A level. South Kamloops was the two-time 2A defending champion, defeating G.W. Graham in both the 2018 and 2019 championship game.

The Langley Christian Lightning won bronze in 2019 and enter as the No. 1 seed. The Britannia Bruins (Vancouver), St. Thomas More Collegiate Knights (Burnaby) and Pacific Christian Pacers (Victoria) round out the top four seeds.

Also competing in the 2A tournament are (in alphabetical order): Caledonia (Terrace), Holy Cross (Surrey), Lambrick Park (Victoria), Nechako Valley (Vanderhoof), Notre Dame (Vancouver), Prince Charles (Creston), Seycove (North Vancouver), Southridge (Surrey), St. John Brebeuf (Abbotsford), St. Thomas Aquinas (North Vancouver), Summerland and York House (Vancouver).

basketballGirls basketballHigh school sportsLangleyLangley Events CentreSports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A look at the teams who will be competing at the Junior Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournaments in Langley

Just Posted

Mounties nab wanted man, stolen motorbike, drugs in single incident

Police pulled him over because officers recalled he was banned from driving

Fighting cancer by playing poker – Aldergrove daughter goes ‘all in’ for late mother

Table tickets are sold out but spectators are welcome to come for the buffet, drinks and door prizes

Girls basketball teams to vie for championship in Langley

Top teams from across B.C. arrive next week at the LEC

Suspect stiffed taxi driver during shoplifting getaway in Langley

RCMP are looking for suspects in several local incidents

Neighbours celebrate Murrayville heritage with open house

Tours of historic Langley homes and shops dating back to the 1970s runs Saturday, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Blair says RCMP have met Wet’suwet’en conditions, calls for end to blockades

The Wet’suwet’en’s hereditary chiefs oppose the Coastal GasLink project

COLUMN: Not an expert on First Nations government structures? Then maybe you should calm down.

Consider your knowledge about First Nations governance structures before getting really, really mad

Meet the Wet’suwet’en who want the Coastal GasLink pipeline

Supporters of the pipeline are upset only one side is being heard nationwide

Court awards Surrey Costco shopping cart collector $583K after car pins him

Kurtis Ryan Burdeniuk, 22, was retrieving carts when driver backed into him in the parking lot, pinning him

Monster Jam set to roar back into Vancouver

Monster truck tour to stop at PNE Coliseum in March

One dead in multi-vehicle collision involving logging truck on northern B.C. highway

DriveBC says highway expected to remain closed until 8 p.m.

B.C. teacher gets 15-year ban after lying about having sex with just-graduated student

Teacher had been dishonest with the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

Extradition case delayed for South Surrey fugitive caught in U.S. after year-long manhunt

Brandon Nathan Teixeira was arrested in California in December

Pipeline talks got B.C. railway open, can work again: Horgan

Premier says protest excesses damage Wet’suwet’en case

Most Read