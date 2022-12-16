Girl’s basketball tournament heads to finals Friday

Teams from around B.C. are at the Tsumura Invitational at the Langley Events Centre

The championship final matchups are set for two of the 2022 Tsumura Basketball Invitational Girls tournament while the third bracket is down to four teams still in contention for the championship game.

The Draw 3 Tournament title games features Lord Tweedsmuir vs. Maple Ridge (3 p.m.) while the Draw 2 Tournament title pits South Kamloops against Vernon (4:30 p.m.).

The games will be followed by the Draw 1 semi-final contests between Walnut Grove and Mulgrave in one and Riverside vs. Okanagan Mission in the other (6:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. respectively).

All four games will be played on Centre Court at Langley Events Centre on Friday, Dec. 16.

For full tournament schedule, results and rosters, visit www.langleyeventscentre.com/tbi

There is no cost to attend the games, which will also be streamed for free at www.tfsetv.ca.

DRAW 2

VERNON 61, COLLEGE HEIGHTS 57

Ahead for much of the game, the Vernon Panthers found themselves trailing by 2 points in the fourth quarter following a 25-9 run by the College Heights Cougars. But undeterred, the Panthers rallied back, rattling off a 9-0 run of their own to take control to win 61-57. Maddy Hackman (17 points) and Lauren Heard (14 points) led the Panthers. The Cougars duo of Lorenn Caceres (21 points) and Rachel Loukes (19 points) combined for 40 points.

SOUTH KAMLOOPS 94, PITT MEADOWS 32

The quartet of Grade 11 guards Kianna Kaczur (31 points), Kylee Kopeks (17 points), Ashytnn Gurnsey (11 points) and Lucy Marchese (10 points) combined for 69 points as the South Kamloops Titans defeated the Pitt Meadows Marauders 94-32. Jocelyn Boyes led Pitt Meadows with 15 points.

DRAW 3

LORD TWEEDSMUIR 65, R.E. MOUNTAIN 52

The sister act of Sevene Grewal (24 points) and Hanna Grewal (19 points) led the Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers to a 65-52 win over the R.E. Mountain Eagles. Mackenzie Dalphond was the Eagles’ top scorer with 19 points.

MAPLE RIDGE 55, SALISH 32

While the Salish Wolves struggled to score all game, Ambrose Haintz scored 23 on her own to lead the Maple Ridge Ramblers to a 55-32 victory. Henna Virk was the top Wolves scorer with 16 points.

DRAW 1

MULGRAVE 53, ST. MICHAELS UNIVERSITY SCHOOL 45

A balanced attack led the Mulgrave Titans to a 53-45 win over the St. Michaels University School Blue Jags. Ava Wilson scored 15 points while Lucy Xu had 13 and Jenna Talib and Eva Ruse each scored a dozen. The Blue Jags’ Alex Motherwell had 12 points while Avery Geddes scored 10, all of which came in the fourth quarter.

OKANAGAN MISSION 57, SIR WINSTON CHURCHILL 49

Kanani Coon scored nearly half her team’s points, netting 26 as the Okanagan Mission Huskies held off the Sir Winston Churchill Bulldogs 57-49. Stefanie Hart countered with 24 for the Bulldogs.

WALNUT GROVE 82, KELOWNA 48

For the second straight game, Kiera Pemberton delivered a 40+ point performance, scoring 43 as the Walnut Grove Gators knocked off the Kelowna Owls 82-48.

RIVERSIDE 77, BURNABY CENTRAL 53

A 17-4 second quarter helped the Riverside Rapids turn a 2-point game into a double-digit lead they carried over the second half, defeating the Burnaby Central Wildcats 77-53. The Riverside duo of Avery Sussex (25 points) and Natalie Curley (23 points) combined to score 48 points while Jade Huynh had 23 for the Wildcats, including 5 3-pointers, with 4 of those coming in the first quarter alone.

.

• READ MORE: Boys tournament just wrapped

• READ MORE: Langley sisters shine at regional opener

.

basketballLangley Events Centre

OKANAGAN MISSION 57, SIR WINSTON CHURCHILL 49 (Langley Events Centre photo)

RIVERSIDE 77, BURNABY CENTRAL 53 (Langley Events Centre photo)