Glen Valley Watersheds Society record 73 different species at annual spring bird count

Red-breasted sapsuckers, flycatchers, cedar waxwings, and cliff swallows spotted in Langley

From barn swallows to a “gorgeous” cedar waxwing, the Glen Valley Watersheds Society recorded 73 different species on Saturday, June 6 during their annual spring bird count.

Lisa Dreves, a member and attendee, said 11 birders headed out in teams of two (and one person on his own).

“Social distancing was kept up easily in the great outdoors; it really is the best place for people to be if they can keep a distance,” Dreves noted.

This was the 16th annual spring count, and highlights this time around included 11 red-breasted sapsuckers – an apparently higher number compared to other years – as well as twice as many flycatcher species.

It was really great to see that most of the numbers were up for the different species of birds, possibly because of the absolutely incredible weather that we had on Saturday,” Dreves said. “A well deserved change over past rainy years for our incredible volunteer birders that come out to share their knowledge and their time.”

READ MORE: Aldergrove zoo announces free admission for frontline healthcare workers

Dreves noted that barn swallow numbers have been a concern over the past few years – all over North America – possibly due to their incredibly long migration or exposure to pesticides.

“Happy to say that this year, while the numbers are not up to almost 300 we saw 10 years ago, 143 is a lot better than the 57 we saw last year,” she said, adding that 19 cliff swallows were also spotted.

The results of the bird count will be added to Langley Environmental Partners Society Watershed Bioblitz – an online contest being facilitated until June 14.

Any sighting along with date and location can be emailed to Dreves at stewardship@leps.bc.ca.

“If folks are using the iNaturalist app for their smartphone or computer, sightings in Langley will automatically become a part of the bioblitz,” Dreves added.

People can find out more about the Glen Valley Watersheds Society at http://www.gvws.ca.

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

