Gold medalists Langley bantam lacrosse team lauded by mayor

With a season record of 33 wins and three losses, coach gush with pride over young players’ efforts.

Langley Thunder Bantam B brought home gold from provincials in Richmond, and the young lacrosse players will now received acknowledgment from the Township mayor. (Special to the Langley Advance)

A party is in the works for Oct. 1, at which time a team of 12- to 15-year-old Langley boys will be given special recognition from the mayor.

It’s a celebration befitting the Langley Thunder Bantam B lacrosse team that recently brought home the gold from the provincials.

To get into the provincials, this team of boys won 16 of their 17 regular season games. Then, they won three of four playdown games to qualify for the provincials in Richmond in June, where they were triumphant in all five of their match ups – including the battle for gold, defeating Kelowna 7-2.

The team of 20 players, which practises and plays out of George Preston Rec Centre, showed their true character and ability during the provincials, said coach Randy Clark.

“It was the biggest moment in my coaching career, never been as proud of a group of hard working kids as them,” Clark said.

“The entire team played as a team, we practised hard and played hard as a team. The most dedicated group I have ever coached in 38 years of coaching,” said Clark, who shared the coaching duties with Darrell Waddell.

The boys are pretty psyched about their B.C. victory and their overall season rankings, Clark said.

“They are ecstatic,” he added. “And I know this because two of them are my twin boys.”

There was no one individual player who stood out during the season or at the provincials and deserved more accolades than the others, he said.

“This teams effort was truly amazing, at an average age of 13 these kids pushed us as coaches to push them,” said Clark, repeatedly calling the teams efforts amazing as they earned 33 wins and only three losses when all was said and done for the 2018 season.

On Oct. 1, the team has been asked to meet with Township of Langley Mayor Jack Froese to receive an award for their accomplishments.