Gold medals and broken records for Langley swimmers

Langley swimmers Bailey Herbert and Hugh McNeill placed in the Canadian Championships in Winnipeg

Langley Olympians Swim Club swimmers Bailey Herbert and Hugh McNeill attended the 2019 Canadian Championships in Winnipeg, Manitoba from Aug. 8 to 11.

The meet was held at the Pan Am pool in Winnipeg and had a total of 346 athletes from 104 clubs attending.

Bailey Herbert,16, won a gold medal in the 200m Individual Medley, broke the Olympians 15-17yr club record with a best time of 2:16.06. She now ranks third in all of Canada in the 15 to 17 age category.

Herbert also placed fourth in the 200m Breaststroke with a time of 2:31.44, fifth in the 100m Breaststroke with a time of 1:10.33, and sixth in the 400m Individual Medley with a time of 4:56.38.

Hugh McNeill, 16, placed fourth and broke the Olympians Club record in the 200m Backstroke with a best time 2:02.26 and now ranks second in all of Canada in the 15 to 17 age category.

He also broke the Olympians Club records 15-17yrs & senior club records in the 800m Freestyle with a best time of 8:23.00 and in the 200m Individual Medley with a best time of 2:08.95 and 400 IM with a best time 4:29.85.

Coach Brian Metcalfe had nothing but praise for the pair.

“This was the last Canadian National level meet of the season. Bailey and Hugh represented LOSC with great performances against some of the best in Canada. It is great to see how well our local Langley swimmers perform,” Metcalfe said.

Bailey is now in Budapest, Hungary representing Canada at the World Jr. Championships.

