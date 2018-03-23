Good Time Guys bury Reapers in Langley Cup final

Young squad exceeds expectations, continues winning tradition in Langley Cup

The game turned in 90 seconds.

With the score tied at two late in the second period, the Langley LY7 Good Time Guys went ahead 3-2 with 29 seconds to go and then struck twice more in the opening 22 seconds of the third period.

Powered by that three-goal swing, the team defeated the Langley Reapers 7-4 on Monday (March 19) in the championship game of the Langley Cup at Sportsplex.

Henry Brawdy paced the offensive attack with two goals and two assists in the victory.

This was the second meeting in as many days between the two teams as the Reapers had beat the Good Times Guys 4-1 the day before in the semifinals.But with the tournament a double knockout format, the Good Time Guys had one more crack at making the final, beating Langley LY6 4-1 earlier in the day on the Monday to earn another shot at the Reapers.

In the championship game, Brawdy and Lucas Giotto put the Good Time Guys up 2-0 seven minutes in before the Reapers’ Kurtis Trowell and Lex Rohweder evened things up prior to first intermission.

Geoffrey Chattell struck just before the middle frame ended and Kevin Wade and Bawdy extended the lead to three early in the third. Elliott Fast made it 6-2 and after the Reapers’ Steven Chambers and Trowell cut the lead to two, Wade scored his second to round out the scoring.

The core of the Good Time Guys is no stranger to winning as this marked the fourth Langley Cup in the past five years in the various age divisions for the group, including victory in 2017 at the bantam level.

This year’s squad was made primarily of first-year midget players with just one third-year player and five second-year players out of the 15.

With such a young squad, coach Chris Brawdy said he was anticipating .500 being a good season.

They finished 42-7-9 overall, an .802 winning percentage.

“They really surprised me. I thought it would take them a year to adjust,” the coach said. “But we had a great goalie (Josh Deibert). Having such a young team, we gave up a lot of chances, but he was always there (to make the save).

The coach also credited Wade, as the team’s emotional leader.

“He is the one everyone rallies around,” Brawdy said.

The Good Time Guys are made up of: Josh Deibert, Henry Brawdy, Reuven Bussanich, Geoffrey Chattell, Ryan Davie, Elliot Fast, Isaac Fast, Lucas Guiotto, Eric Lim, Brady Lumsden, Colby McMurray, Logan Schigas, Keith Stanworth, Kevin Wade, Evan Wright and Alexander Yettaw.

The team’s coaches are Chris Brawdy, Brad Davie, Ken Stanworth and Michael Schigas and manager Donna Davie.


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hard work pays off in Titans’ Cup victory

Just Posted

Suspect arrested and charged for assault on autistic man

Parmvir Chahil has strong Abbotsford ties; two others charged with accessory after the fact

Hard work pays off in Titans’ Cup victory

Captain Tyler Sousa scores three goals in 1:53 to power Titans to victory in atom Langley Cup final

Good Time Guys bury Reapers in Langley Cup final

Young squad exceeds expectations, continues winning tradition in Langley Cup

COACH’S CORNER: Vancouver Giants resting up for playoffs

Once playoff action starts Friday, it’s going to be a hectic time, says head coach Jason McKee.

Langley spreads some love and happineess

Kids and adults alike noted how they’ll make the world better during International Day of Happiness.

Vancouver Aquarium’s resident octopus released into ocean

Staff let the Giant Pacific octopus go into the waters near Bowen Island so she can reproduce

B.C. officials failed to tell Kiwis Fraser Health CEO had been fired in 2014

New Zealand spending scandal exposes Dr. Nigel Murray 2014 exit from B.C. job

PHOTOS: Students exhibit stunning paper couture dresses

22 paper made gowns will be on display at Vancouver’s Oakridge Centre until March 27

BCHL Today: Prince George avoids elimination with game five win

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Uber self-driving crash video calls safety, rules into question

Experts say footage shows that vehicle’s sensors should have spotted pedestrian, initiated braking

Installation complete for Alex Fraser Bridge cable collars

The collars will continue to be operated manually

UPDATED: MPs Elizabeth May, Kennedy Stewart arrested at B.C. anti-pipeline protest

The demonstration is part of a day of action against the Trans Mountain expansion

B.C. man shot by police in 2017 pleads guilty to string of offences

Kaymen Winter gets two years, opts for trial on two charges related to Salmon Arm car wash shooting

Are you going to turn off the lights for Earth Hour?

BC Hydro report says fewer people in the province are taking part, but feel it’s still important

Most Read