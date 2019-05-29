Grandstand seating adds to tbird experience in Langley

New seats and a few electronic advancements are sure to make viewing even better

Chief operating officer and tournament manager Chris Pack showed off the new grandstand seating that’s been added at tbird this season, to provide more spectators a good vantage point to watch the action unfold. (Ronda Payne/Langley Advance Times)

By Ronda Payne/ Special to the Langley Advance Times

Jane Tidball, president and tournament director with Thunderbird Show Park, is always eager to reveal what’s new at the park as participants and spectators come onto the grounds for a new season of world-class equestrian sport. On Sunday, June 2, this will be no different, as tbird hosts the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup of Canada at the Odlum Brown BC Open Tournament.

While some new additions to the park are obvious to guests, like the brand new outdoor patio bar area, additional vendor cabins to complement the vendor shopping row, and video boards; other elements, like the FEI (Federation Equestre Internationale) horse path from the stables to the show ring, covered horse wash racks, and new 12’ stalls are important for event participants. This approach comes from Tidball’s mom Dianne who always wanted to ensure the show park kept growing and enhancing for the benefit of participants and spectators alike.

Chris Pack, chief operating officer and tournament manager, notes that one of the first things spectators will notice is the brand new grandstands.

“They’re actually grandstands with individual seats this year,” he says. “They aren’t the long metal bleacher risers.”

“The new bleachers are just $5 a seat and they are in a great location with an amazing view of our equestrian sport,” Tidball adds.

Seats aren’t assigned, they are still general admission, but each individual contoured seat is much more comfortable and comes with a spectacular view of the course whether spectators want to sit high up, or closer to the ground.

The vendor area with 14 individual log cabins was fully completed this year, so spectators and participants can mingle at the World’s Cup coffee shop, get their nails done, shop for equestrian gear, get a shampoo and trim for their pup, and buy some fabulous tbird-branded merchandise or a range of products and services.

“We also have an excellent bistro in the vendor area called the Bale & Bucket,” Tidball says. “It’s healthy meals with many delicious menu options for gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian diets.”

A new outdoor bar patio has been added near the Grand Prix ring to allow for lounging with a drink while watching the excitement.

For the kids, there’s a new playground area to the side of the new grandstands overlooking the course. Swings, slides, and climbing will give kids something to do without wandering too far from adults who are watching the show while looking after children.

New additions to the day’s program include a dog agility show from 1 to 2 p.m. and a pair of food trucks providing additional food options.

For participants, new stables and the stabling barn better accommodate the increased number of FEI riders coming to tbird to participate. With 1,000 horses on site, it can be challenging ensuring everyone has the facilities they need. There is added space to allow handlers to exercise horses and the newly completed FEI trail gives high-caliber horses and riders the ability to move from the barn to the ring without the worry of dodging pedestrians or other horses.

“Every year, we’re replacing all the stalls with 12 foot stalls and adding rubber mats to them for increased horse comfort,” noted Tidball.

Eight of the 11 rings at tbird have been converted to the German Geotextile silica surface footing which makes for an even better experience for the horses and riders regardless of the weather. This special footing ensures greater safety for horse and rider teams and is one of many reasons tbird is so popular in the equestrian community.

“More are coming all the time,” says Pack. “A higher number of FEI riders are wanting to participate in these competitions here.”

Tidball noted that this Nations Cup event and the August World Cup event both sold out to participants in 30 minutes once entries went live.

When the participants walk the course to see what they will be navigating by way of obstacles, they will find about 20 new jumps have taken on a B.C. theme with an Ogopogo jump, totem poles, Spirit bear and whales.

“We’re trying to stick to the BC theme of what’s indigenous here in our part of the world,” says Tidball.

Spectators will also notice new electronics, like a 40-foot video board under the score board to enhance the event experience. Additionally, there is expanded Wi-Fi throughout the spectator areas of the grounds so that people can tweet and post their favourite moment from their team with the Longines sponsor hashtag #beproud.

With all these changes and improvements, there’s no doubt that George and Dianne Tidball would be proud of what tbird has grown to become.

Vendor buildings have been added to Thunderbird Show Park, offering an array of products and services for guests to Langley’s premier equestrian facility. (Ronda Payne/Special to the Langley Advance Times)