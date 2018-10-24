Vancouver Canucks centre Bo Horvat (53) celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Granlund scores shootout winner as Canucks beat Vegas 3-2

Horvat nets pair of goals for Vancouver

LAS VEGAS — Markus Granlund scored in the shootout and the Vancouver Canucks earned a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night.

Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped all four shots he face in the shootout, and made 33 saves.

Bo Horvat kept his hot streak going, scoring both of Vancouver’s goals. He now has nine points (seven goals, two assists) in the last nine games.

Max Pacioretty and Ryan Reaves scored for the Golden Knights. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 24 of 26 shots.

Jonathan Marchessault had a chance for a breakaway with a little more than two minutes left in overtime, but was thwarted by Horvat, whose backcheck knocked the puck away.

Marchessault, Pacioretty, Erik Haula and William Karlsson all missed their opportunities in the shootout.

The Canucks, who played their seventh road game in their last nine contests, are 2-0 in overtime games and now 1-0 in shootouts. The Golden Knights, who won a shootout in Minnesota in their second game of the season, are 1-1 in shootouts.

While the Golden Knights extended their penalty kill streak to 13 over their last five games, they continued to struggle with their power play, going 0 for 4. They’re a league worst 2 for 28 this season with a man advantage.

Vegas opened the scoring when Erik Haula stripped the puck from Derrick Pouliot behind the net and fed Pacioretty in front of Markstrom. It was Pacioretty’s second goal of the season, and first at home since joining the Golden Knights.

Vancouver tied the game when Loui Eriksson fired a dribbler from the point and Horvat redirected it past Fleury, just inside the post.

Horvat’s second goal made it 2-1 a minute later. He raced down the left side and unleashed a wicked wrist shot over Fleury’s glove.

Reaves tied the game late in the second period with his second goal of the season.

RELATED: Ovechkin has 4 points as Caps rough up Canucks

NOTES: Rookie Elias Pettersson, who leads all rookies with five goals, missed his fifth straight game due to a concussion. … Chris Tanev played in his 400th career game, all with the Canucks. … Vegas’ Alex Tuch made his season debut after sitting out the first eight games with a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Vancouver: Visits Arizona on Thursday.

Vegas: Hosts Tampa Bay on Friday.

___

W.G. Ramirez, The Associated Press

 

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) and Vancouver Canucks defenceman Derrick Pouliot (5) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Previous story
Price is right for Red Sox in World Series Game 2 win over Dodgers

Just Posted

Aldergrove Legion to take back local control

Trustees put branch back in financial order, vote set for new executive Nov. 26

New police chief thanks Abbotsford for support following officer’s death

Mike Serr speaks at annual Crime is Toast breakfast about Const. John Davidson

Langley figure skater takes gold at Autumn Leaves

The routine that won was put together in a month

Langley Rams Kyle Clarot named top defensive back by BCFC

Won rookie of the year last season

Updated: Dog food factory named as source of ammonia leak in Langley Township

Fifty people evacuated from the Gloucester park, will not be able to return for up to 40 hours

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Granlund scores shootout winner as Canucks beat Vegas 3-2

Horvat nets pair of goals for Vancouver

Price is right for Red Sox in World Series Game 2 win over Dodgers

Boston beats L.A. 4-2 to take 2-0 lead in series

B.C. Youtuber exits homemade, air-tight ‘biodome’ after 14 hours

Kurtis Baute sealed himself ‘in a jar’ to continue the discussion about climate change

Missing Shuswap woman’s ID found in northern BC

Ashley Simpson’s identification found in tank of a sewage vacuum truck in Pink Mountain

B.C. man’s disappearance galvanized Vancouver Island

A look back at the search that tore at the fabric of a young family and close-knit friends

Trudeau says Canadians expect ‘consequences’ for Khashoggi murder

Prime Minister seemed reluctant to cancel arms deal with Saudi Arabia

Transport Canada to investigate B.C. plane stunt death

Canadian hip-hop artist killed allegedly filming video on wing of plane when things went wrong

BC Cannabis Store sees 20,000 transactions in first week of legalization

The government-run store in Kamloopsis the only legal brick-and-mortar retail outlet in B.C.

Most Read