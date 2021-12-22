Grizzlies hold off Shooting Eagles in Arena Lacrosse League action at Langley Events Centre

‘We did better on the ‘D’ end, but there is room for improvement’ said Eagles coach

Grizzlies held off the Shooting Eagles 14-13 on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Langley Events Centre in week 2 action of the Arena Lacrosse League West Division. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Grizzlies held off the Shooting Eagles 14-13 on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Langley Events Centre in week 2 of action for the Arena Lacrosse League west division.

Grizzlies never trailed in the contest and led by as many as four goals at various points.

Co-head coach of the Grizzlies, Tewanee Joseph, said “for us, it was a bit of a transition, but what I like about it is it gets us to think about the game. I was really proud of our guys for not getting too high and not getting too low and staying right down the middle.”

Grizzlies held off the Shooting Eagles 14-13 on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Langley Events Centre in week 2 action of the Arena Lacrosse League West Division. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

While the result was a total of 27 goals, Saturday’s contest began with neither team able to find the back of the net until a Jacob Patterson power-play tally got the Grizzlies on the board with 3:58 to play, jumpstarting their offence as they scored three more times to lead 4-1 after a period. The Shooting Eagles would get back in the game in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to 6-5 at the half before each team scored eight in the second half with the Grizzlies winning the third quarter 5-3 and the score flipped in favour of the Shooting Eagles for the fourth.

READ ALSO: Grizzlies down Blackfish as Arena Lacrosse League (ALL) begins play in Langley

The winning goal came of the stick of Erik Maas, as his third of the game, with 5:21 remaining in the game. Afterwards, he gave credit to the game’s first star, Jacob Patterson (four goals, six points) for making the play happen.

“Good job by Patty, just to carry the ball high and I just fell into that soft spot and slipped the pick and was wide open for the roll,” Maas said.

Shooting Eagles coach Adam Smith said “we did better on the ‘D’ end but there is room for improvement.”

Grizzlies held off the Shooting Eagles 14-13 on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Langley Events Centre in week 2 action of the Arena Lacrosse League West Division. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Patterson led the Grizzlies with four goals and six points while Maas (three goals, two assists) and Mitch McDole (one goal, four assists) each had five points. Aidan Baker, who was the game’s third star, had a goal and three assists while Mitchell Nolet and Aaron Skye both had a goal and three points. James Maker and Andrew Joseph rounded out the scoring with a goal and an assist.

READ ALSO: New lacrosse league to call Langley Events Centre home

Kyle Mooney made 13 saves in the Grizzlies goal while his counterpart Brody Harris made 36 saves.

Greg Lunde (three goals, four assists) and Foster (four goals, three assists) both had seven-point games for the Shooting Eagles, with Foster earning second star honours. Dean Fairall (three goals, two assists) and Mark Yingling (one goal, four assists) had five points apiece. Aidan Murphy had the other Shooting Eagles goal.