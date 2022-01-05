Grizzlies still undefeated, Shooting Eagles post first win in week 3 Arena Lacrosse League action in Langley

‘The guys just settled back down and just played our system’

Sea Spray player Sam Clare (left) tangled with Grizzly Nash Moog Sunday, in week 3 Arena Lacrosse League action at Langley Events Centre.

In a battle of the last two unbeaten teams, it was the Grizzlies Lacrosse Club staking claim to early season bragging rights with a 14-8 win over the Sea Spray Lacrosse Club Sunday, Jan. 2 at Langley Events Centre.

Both teams entered week 3 of the Arena Lacrosse League West Division with 2-0 records but the Grizzlies built an early 7-0 lead and then after the Sea Spray battled back to make it a two-goal game, the Grizzlies closed on a 6-2 run to improve to 3-0.

“There are ups and downs, peaks and valleys, so the guys just settled back down and just played our systems and kept on rolling,” said Grizzlies coach Ryan Williams whose team is the only one of the four to boast a positive double-digit goal differential at +15.

“And we were able to pull it off against a big, strong team.”

Goaltender Kyle Mooney – the game’s first star – made 55 saves for the Grizzlies.

“I would give the first star to our defence. They played great and made it really easy for me. I didn’t really have to do a lot – just great angles and the ball just hit me,” he said.

While both teams were missing key players, the Sea Spray were also playing short a few bodies.

“We picked up our game and got all the way back to 8-6 but I think the lack of legs caught up to us in the end” said Sea Spray coach Russ Heard.

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, Jan. 8 with the Sea Spray facing the Shooting Eagles at 1:00pm and the Grizzlies going up against the Black Fish at 4:00pm.

A first win for Shooting Eagles

The Shooting Eagles Lacrosse Club avoided a one-goal game for the first time this season and in the process, also earned their first victory on Sunday.

Shooting Eagles Owen Russell led the charge Sunday, Jan. 2 as the team posted its first win of the season in week 3 Arena Lacrosse League action at Langley Events Centre. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

After being held off the scoresheet for the first dozen minutes on Sunday afternoon at Langley Events Centre, the Shooting Eagles took control the rest of the way, defeating the Black Fish Lacrosse Club 13-6 on Sunday.

Goaltender Brody Harris made 45 saves to earn the game’s second star for the Shooting Eagles with Foster netting first-star honours.

“He was the reason we were still in the game in the first (half),” said Shooting Eagles coach Adam Smith.

With his team coming off a pair of one-goal losses, Smith said the team’s focus was on being sharper and concentrating on their own game, starting with the defensive side of the ball. “They are going to be able to score goals .. they are a very talented group so just stick with the plan and let it fall in when it does.”

Black Fish goaltender Gordy Bowden made 46 saves on 59 shots to earn the third star.

“Gordy stood on his head, quite frankly. He was the reason why it was only a seven-goal loss. It could have been a lot worse than it was. He made some saves he shouldn’t have made,” said Black Fish coach Dave Pym.