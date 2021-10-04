Group of 14 players moved to Abbotsford Canucks

Vancouver Canucks assign and loan several players to American Hockey League club

The Abbotsford Canucks had 14 players sent to them by the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

The Vancouver Canucks have assigned or loaned 14 players to the Abbotsford Canucks.

The National Hockey League team made the announcement on Sunday (Oct. 3) evening, just before the club’s preseason game agains the Winnipeg Jets.

Professional tryout contract players Vincent Arseneau, Jarid Lukosevicius and Ashton Sautner, as well as amateur tryout contract players Alex Kannok-Leipert, Ethan Keppen, Tristan Nielsen and Chase Wouters will all be joining Abbotsford for the time being.

Players Karel Plasek, Atrurs Silovs and Jett Woo have been loaned to Abbotsford, while players Spencer Martin, Sheldon Rempal, Devante Stephens and John Stevens have been designated for assignment to Abbotsford.

The players designated for assignment are eligible to be claimed by other NHL teams. The claims process began this morning and will last for 24 hours.

The Abbotsford Canucks open the American Hockey League regular season on Oct. 16 in California against the Bakersfield Condors. The club’s home opener at the Abbotsford Centre occurs on Friday, Oct. 22 against the Henderson Silver Knights.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks schedule released

abbotsfordCanuckshockeyNHLvancouver canucks