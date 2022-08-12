Gruesome Twosome run helps young families in need

Running with a partner is one of the goals of the Gruesome Twosome run, which takes place on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Aldergrove Regional Park. The event also raises funds for BabyGoRound, a charity that helps families with new babies. (Special to The Star)

By Frank Bucholtz/Special to Aldergrove Star

A race that encourages running with a partner and raising funds to help parents of babies who need help with basics takes place on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Aldergrove Regional Park.

The Gruesome Twosome run is organized by Run Like A Girl Adventure’s Inc. and sponsored by Kintec.

Funds raised from this year’s event will go to BabyGoRound, a charity that helps provide necessities like cribs, change tables, strollers, baby carriers, high chairs, and breast pumps to families. The charity also makes clothes and diapers available, with families able to visit its store in Vancouver and pick out the items they need at no charge.

Most recently, BabyGoRound has been assisting Ukrainian refugee families who have fled their war-torn country to seek refuge in Canada.

BabyGoRound has 95 referring agencies, such as the YWCA, domestic violence shelters, youth and teen pregnancy centres, and hospitals.

The goal of the run is to raise $1,500 for the charity, and also encourage those who enjoy running to run with a partner for companionship and encouragement.

The first Gruesome Twosome race was held in Aldergrove back in 2019, attracting about 90 runners and raising $700 for the charity.

“We know the importance of support, both while running and [in] everyday life. We know the importance of being able to rely on each other and how to encourage each other. Running with a friend creates encouragement and support and we want everyone in our communities to have the opportunity to experience this,” organizers said.

The local event will feature runs of three different distances – 22 kilometre, 11 km, and five km – with all three runs start and finish at the Blacktail picnic shelter at the Aldergrove Regional Park, 27240 8th Ave.

The 22-km run will begin at 8:30 a.m., and the two others start at 9.

A virtual run is also part of the event, but registration for it has already closed. As of Aug. 2, 30 spots remained for the in-person event.

Cost for the 22-km run is $40 each for two partners, or $45 for an individual.

The cost is $30 per partner for the 11-km run ($35 for individuals), and $20 each for two partners in the five-kilometre leg ($25 for individuals).

Those wanting to run with strollers pay $5 extra, for the two shorter runs.

To register, go online while spaces remain available.

