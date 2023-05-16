Guard Malcolm Duviver will play a fourth season with the Vancouver Bandits

Guard Malcolm Duviver has signed for a fourth season with the Langley-based Vancouver Bandits franchise, the team announced on Saturday, May 13. (File photo courtesy Vancouver Bandits)

Vancouver Bandits will have the services of long-serving guard Malcolm Duviver for a fourth season, with the 6’2” Tornto native signing, again.

The deal with the Langley-based team was announced Saturday, May 13.

Duvivier is the longest tenured player in Bandits history with 38 career games played and sits fourth all-time in franchise points scored with 352.

Over the course of his three years with the Bandits, Duvivier has been averaging 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

READ ALSO: Highlight to Bandits’ season will be hosting 2023 Championship Weekend

READ ALSO: Bandits host play day for Grade 6 and 7 basketball enthusiasts

For his all-around efforts, Duvivier was named the club’s “Team MVP” in 2020 and “Warrior of the Year” in 2021 as part of Vancouver’s annual team awards proceedings.

“Since 2020 our goal has been a CEBL championship,” Duvivier said. “After losing in the finals and semifinals in previous years, I feel this year’s group of guys represents our best opportunity to achieve our goal.”

Bandits head coach and general manager Kyle Julius described Duvivier as “the heart and soul of our team for the past three seasons. He is as tough a player as I have ever been around and he embodies our culture of toughness and consistently leads by example.”

The Bandits tip-off the 2023 CEBL campaign on Saturday, May 27 when the club takes on the Winnipeg Sea Bears at Canada Life Centre. Fans will have their first chance to watch the Bandits at home in the Langley Events Centre at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 when Vancouver welcomes the Calgary Surge.