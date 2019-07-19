Gymnasts compete for spot on national team in Langley

Young and elite level gymnasts were competing at the LEC

Young top-level gymansts gathered in the Langley Events Centre for the Men’s Athletic Gymnastics (MAG) Elite Canada event this week.

On July 19 and 20, hundreds of athletes, from the Maritimes to B.C., competed in multiple events in the main bowl at the LEC.

The most talented gymnasts will quality for a spot representing Canada at the World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany this October.

The Worlds are the last chance for Canada to qualify a men’s gymnastics team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

 

NFL won't suspend Chiefs' Tyreek Hill in case involving son
Former Fernie Ghostrider re-signs with Vancouver Canucks

