Hadwin flirts with top spot at Masters

Morgan Creek golfer Adam Hadwin is in Augusta, Ga. this week at the Masters. (File photo)

Adam Hadwin is off to quite a start at the Masters today in Augusta, Ga.

The Abbotsford golfer – who still lists Morgan Creek Golf Course as his official home track – currently sits tied for fourth through 14 holes in the first round.

Hadwin is currently two-under par on the par-72 Augusta National course, but prior to teeing off on No. 14, was tied with Swede Henrik Stenson and U.S. golfer Charley Hoffman. He bogeyed the 14th hole to fall back to fourth, while Hoffman birdied it to take over sole possession of first place for the time being.

It’s Hadwin’s second crack at the prestigious tournament – one of professional golf’s four majors. Last year, he made the cut at Augusta and placed 36th overall.