Morgan Creek golfer Adam Hadwin is in Augusta, Ga. this week at the Masters. (File photo)

Hadwin flirts with top spot at Masters

Abbotsford PGA pro sits in fourth-place tie midway through opening round at Augusta National.

Adam Hadwin is off to quite a start at the Masters today in Augusta, Ga.

The Abbotsford golfer – who still lists Morgan Creek Golf Course as his official home track – currently sits tied for fourth through 14 holes in the first round.

Hadwin is currently two-under par on the par-72 Augusta National course, but prior to teeing off on No. 14, was tied with Swede Henrik Stenson and U.S. golfer Charley Hoffman. He bogeyed the 14th hole to fall back to fourth, while Hoffman birdied it to take over sole possession of first place for the time being.

It’s Hadwin’s second crack at the prestigious tournament – one of professional golf’s four majors. Last year, he made the cut at Augusta and placed 36th overall.

Previous story
BCHL Today: Trail depth steps up as Smoke Eaters avoid elimination

Just Posted

Quick turn around for Langley playwrights

TWU students hosts the annual 24 Hour Theatre where they take a concept from idea to stage in a day.

Hadwin flirts with top spot at Masters

Abbotsford PGA pro sits in fourth-place tie midway through opening round at Augusta National.

Aldergrove sex assault victim was ‘too scared to move,’ can’t ID attacker

Victim says attacker punched her in the face when she tried to look at him

Aldergrove woman sexually assaulted

Police seek missing materials and tips after suspect forced way into victim’s home

LEPS, Langley Township mark Earth Month with eco-friendly events

Arbour Day, Clean-Up Day happening last two weekends in April

Final leg of national missing women inquiry begins in B.C.

More than 100 people set to speak over five days at Richmond hotel

Aldergrove Community Ass’n. to hold first official meeting

Residents are invited to hear and discuss Aldergrove issues on April 20

Four-legged service of assistance

Non-profit group looking for homes to raise pups to help autistic children.

Illicit drug overdose deaths in B.C. trending down for 2018

Death Review Panel on overdose deaths make three major recommendations

Vernon gas drops to 106.9

While Vancouver drivers continue to pay around 153.9, the price in Vernon drops, now at 106.9

Daughter of poisoned ex-Russian spy says she’s recovering

Britain has blamed Russia for the March 4 poisoning of Sergei Skripal

BCHL Today: Trail depth steps up as Smoke Eaters avoid elimination

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Young woman killed in east Vancouver crash

This is the city’s second pedestrian death of 2018

Nelson couple’s holiday turns to nightmare

‘Their disregard for passenger safety was unconscionable’

Most Read