FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2006, file photo, former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward a bust of himself during his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. After a decade run as a successful coach of the Raiders, Madden made his biggest impact on the game after moving to the broadcast booth at CBS in 1979. He became the network’s lead analyst two years later and provided the sound track for NFL games for most of the next three decades, entertaining millions with his interjections of “Boom!” and “Doink!” throughout games, while educating them with his use of the telestrator and ability to describe what was happening in the trenches. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2006, file photo, former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward a bust of himself during his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. After a decade run as a successful coach of the Raiders, Madden made his biggest impact on the game after moving to the broadcast booth at CBS in 1979. He became the network’s lead analyst two years later and provided the sound track for NFL games for most of the next three decades, entertaining millions with his interjections of “Boom!” and “Doink!” throughout games, while educating them with his use of the telestrator and ability to describe what was happening in the trenches. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

Hall of Fame coach, beloved broadcaster John Madden dead at 85: NFL

John Madden inspired series of popular video games

The NFL says Hall of Fame coach and beloved broadcaster John Madden has died at age 85.

More to come.

NFL

Previous story
Langley Eagles strike gold, twice, in a month

Just Posted

Unusually cold weather has meant reduced COVID testing at the KPU outdoor facility in Langley, Fraser Health advised. (Langley Advance Times file)
Cold weather means ‘reduced’ COVID testing at outdoor Langley facility: Fraser Health

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Langley reader shares insights about amateur vs. professional debate

Township crews responded to a property in the 2100 block of 198th Street on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 28, 2021 for a blaze. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Fire destroys mobile home and barn in South Langley

Naomi Onotera. (file)
Family of Naomi Onotera ‘doing the best they can’ friend says