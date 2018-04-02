‘Heavies’ collide at Clash at the Cascades

B.C. amateur title on the line Friday at Coast Hotel ballroom in Langley

The B.C. amateur heavyweight title is on the line Friday at Langley’s Coast Hotel Ballroom during the 51st edition of the Clash at the Cascades amateur boxing series.

The 51st edition of the popular amateur boxing series will determine who is No. 1 among B.C.’s elite level amateur heavyweights.

The main event involving Palvir Atwal of Bisla Boxing and Jay Byard of Surrey is part of an elimination process that “kind of went south,” said Clash promoter and organizer Dave Allison.

“We expected the two winners to fight each other after an elimination process that started out of the last Clash,” Allison added.

Due to a family issue, one of the boxers needed to step aside, so a rematch between will decide who will be the B.C. champion in a five-round bout.

Allison said the first match between Atwal and Byard “was a barnburner of a fight, and a point taken off of Atwal late made the difference in what was a split decision for Byard.”

Both these heavyweights are looking at the pros. Allison predicted that both will likely have their pro debuts later in 2018.

The semi main event will see former WBC Canada champion Lev Jackson go head-to-head against newly crowned City titleholder Elroy Frut.

Jackson usually competes as a featherweight and is moving up to lightweight for this bout. He is training with former Canadian champion Junior Moar and is looking at going professional.

Fruto is with POWD, a Richmond club, and recently won the coveted City lightweight title last January. The four-round bout may set the table for a future B.C. title bout for the winner.

The card will feature another up-and-coming lightweight Jacob George, who has won his last three bouts.

Host Langley City Boxing will have three boxers on the card, including Alex Veloz who won his last match.

As well, annual awards will be presented and given out by Sarah Pucek and Alisah McPhee.

The doors will open at 7 p.m. and the matches get underway at 7:30 p.m. Free parking, card girls, and a bar service are all part of the night.

Admission is $40 with children 12 and under admitted free.

Pucek headlines pro card at LEC

Fort Langley’s Sarah Pucek will face former world champion Olivia Gerula May 25 in Langley.

“The match was on hold due to scheduling issues and it looked like we were not going to be able to put this bout together,” said Allison, who trains Pucek.

Allison said the match has “finally all came together.”

“It is the fight we want and it makes for a very tough fight,” Allison said.

Olivia Gerula has not only held a world title, but has a win over current WBC/WBA world featherweight champion Jelina Mrdjenovich.

Gerula has competed in over 40 pro bouts, and 11 of them have been for world titles.

Pucek has competed in 11 professional matches, thus far.

“This is the kind of fight Sarah needs,” says Allison. “We have been working on this match up for almost a year now.”

The May 25 pro card at the Langley Events Centre will feature four pro fights and a “stacked amateur undercard,” Allison said.