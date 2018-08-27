Henderson posts rare feat, joining small group of Canadians to win at home

She’s only the fourth Canadian to win since 1954

Brooke Henderson joined an exclusive club on Sunday.

By winning the CP Canadian Women’s Open in Regina, the 20-year-old Smiths Falls, Ont., native became just the fourth Canadian since 1954 to win on home soil on one of the world’s top golf tours.

Here is a look at the three previous triumphs:

PAT FLETCHER — 1954 CANADIAN OPEN

The head professional at the Saskatoon Golf and Country Club posted a four-shot win over fellow Canadian Gord Brydson and American Bill Welch at Point Grey Golf and Country Club in Vancouver.

Fletcher finished the 72-hole event at four-under 280.

Fletcher was born in England, but raised in Victoria after moving there as a young child.

For his victory at the event, Fletcher took home US$3,200. Dustin Johnson, the winner of this year’s Canadian Open, earned $1.16 million.

No Canadian has won the men’s national championship since Fletcher, one of the most prominent droughts in Canadian sports.

Henderson snapped a 45-year Canadian dry spell at the women’s championship with her victory.

JOCELYNE BOURASSA — 1973 LA CANADIENNE

One year after capturing the LPGA Tour’s rookie of the year award, Bourassa won in her home province.

The native of Sherbrooke, Que., won the tournament now known as the CP Women’s Open in its first year at the Montreal Municipal Golf Club.

Bourassa beat out Judy Rankin on Sandra Haynie in a playoff after reaching that stage with a 25-foot birdie putt on the 18th.

All three shot 5-under 214 in the three round tourney.

It was Bourassa’s first and only LPGA win.

Bourassa earned $10,000 for the triumph. Henderson got a cheque for $337,500 after winning Sunday.

MIKE WEIR — 1999 AIR CANADA CHAMPIONSHIP

Weir’s first of eight PGA Tour wins came at the Northview Golf & Country Club in Surrey, B.C.

The native of Brights Grove, Ont., shot 7-under 64 in each of the final two rounds to finish at 18 under, two strokes better than Fred Funk.

“Right now, I’m even in a bit of a daze,” Weir said afterward. “Obviously, it’s unbelievable to win. I couldn’t create a better scenario.”

The highlight shot was an 159-yarder with an eight-iron for eagle on No. 14 in the final round.

The B.C.-based tournament’s seven-year run came to an end in 2002.

