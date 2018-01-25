Herbert dominates in the pool for Olympians

Led by nine gold medals and eight meet records from Bailey Herbert, Langley Olympians have outstanding showing at Vancouver meet

It was a meet Bailey Herbert won’t forget anytime soon.

Herbert entered nine races, winning each event, and setting eight meet records along the way to lead an impressive performance by members of the Langley Olympians Swim Club.

The club sent a team of 33 swimmers to the CDSC New Year’s Invitational Meet at the Vancouver Aquatic Centre Jan. 19 to 21, with the team combining for a huge medal haul, many personal bests and a dozen new meet records. They also won 111 medals, including 46 gold.

She broke records in the 200m Individual Medley, 200m butterfly, 200m freestyle, 400m IM, 200m breaststroke and she placed first, broke meet records and had improved times in the 100m backstroke with a time of 1:06.19, 100m butterfly with a time of 1:03.58, and the 400m freestyle with a time of 4:24.75. She also placed first in the 100m freestyle.

Hugh McNeill also broke two meet records while capturing five gold (800m freestyle, 50m back, 400 IM, 200m backstroke and 100m backstroke) and three silver medals (200m freestyle, 50m freestyle and 400m freestyle). He set meet records in the 100 and 200m backstroke events.

Demetra Sicoli also had a solid meet, winning two gold (200m freestyle and 400m IM), three silver (200m butterfly, 100m freestyle and 100m butterfly) and third in two other events (50m freestyle and 400m freestyle).

Other top performances included:

Josie Field — two gold (100m and 200 butterfly, with a new meet record in the latter), two silver (200m backstroke, 400m freestyle) and one bronze (200m backstroke).

Ayush Kaul — one gold (100m backstroke), one silver (400m IM) and three bronze (100m, 200m and 800m freestyle).

Dylan Thomas — four silver (800m freestyle, 100m and 200m breaststroke, 400m IM) and one bronze (100m freestyle).

Mia Goretic — three silver (1500m freestyle, 100m backstroke and 400m IM) and two bronze (200m freestyle and 200m breaststroke).

Joshua Kim — one gold (100m backstroke with a new meet record) and three silver (200m IM, 200m breaststroke and 200m backstroke).

Pearl Schramm — three silver (100m and 200m backstroke, 1500m freestyle) and one bronze (100m backstroke).

Sophia Adrian — one gold (200m butterfly) and one bronze (1500m freestyle).

Reese Blunden — one gold (1500m freestyle) and one bronze (400m IM).

Milana Solar — one silver (1500m freestyle) and one bronze (200m backstroke).

Emily Manley — one bronze (100m backstroke).

Madison Belgica — seven gold (100m freestyle, 200m IM, 200m butterfly, 400m IM, 100m butterfly, 50m freestyle and 400m freestyle) and two silver (100m breaststroke and 200m backstroke).

Gracie Maryschak — four gold (100m backstroke, 200m butterfly, 400m IM and 100m butterfly), four silver (800m freestyle, 200m butterfly, 200m backstroke and 400m freestyle) and one bronze (50m freestyle).

Katelyn Schroder — seven gold (800m freestyle, 200m IM, 200m freestyle, 200m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 50m freestyle and 400m freestyle).

Tyler Friesen — three gold (1500m freestyle, 400m IM and 400m freestyle) and four bronze (200m IM, 100m breaststroke, 200m freestyle and 200m breaststroke).

Luke Stewart-Beinder — two gold (800m freestyle and 50m freestyle) and four silver (100m backstroke, 200m freestyle, 100m freestyle and 400m freestyle).

Piyush Kaul — two silver (100m backstroke and 100m butterfly) and two bronze (1500m freestyle and 400m IM).

Aida Erickson — two silver (1500m freestyle and 200m butterfly) and one bronze (100m butterfly).

Danika Bedard — one gold (800m freestyle) and one bronze (100m freestyle).

Daniel Hai — one silver (100m butterfly) and one bronze (100m backstroke).

Brayden Herbert — one silver (200m breaststroke) and one bronze (1500m freestyle).

George Matheos — one silver (1500m freestyle) and one bronze (400m IM).

Sevi Parr — one silver (200m butterfly).

Sam Stewart-Beinder — one bronze (100m butterfly).