Bailey Herbert had a meet to remember, winning nine gold medals while setting eight new meet records. Photo submitted.

Herbert dominates in the pool for Olympians

Led by nine gold medals and eight meet records from Bailey Herbert, Langley Olympians have outstanding showing at Vancouver meet

It was a meet Bailey Herbert won’t forget anytime soon.

Herbert entered nine races, winning each event, and setting eight meet records along the way to lead an impressive performance by members of the Langley Olympians Swim Club.

The club sent a team of 33 swimmers to the CDSC New Year’s Invitational Meet at the Vancouver Aquatic Centre Jan. 19 to 21, with the team combining for a huge medal haul, many personal bests and a dozen new meet records. They also won 111 medals, including 46 gold.

She broke records in the 200m Individual Medley, 200m butterfly, 200m freestyle, 400m IM, 200m breaststroke and she placed first, broke meet records and had improved times in the 100m backstroke with a time of 1:06.19, 100m butterfly with a time of 1:03.58, and the 400m freestyle with a time of 4:24.75. She also placed first in the 100m freestyle.

Hugh McNeill also broke two meet records while capturing five gold (800m freestyle, 50m back, 400 IM, 200m backstroke and 100m backstroke) and three silver medals (200m freestyle, 50m freestyle and 400m freestyle). He set meet records in the 100 and 200m backstroke events.

Demetra Sicoli also had a solid meet, winning two gold (200m freestyle and 400m IM), three silver (200m butterfly, 100m freestyle and 100m butterfly) and third in two other events (50m freestyle and 400m freestyle).

Other top performances included:

Josie Field — two gold (100m and 200 butterfly, with a new meet record in the latter), two silver (200m backstroke, 400m freestyle) and one bronze (200m backstroke).

Ayush Kaul — one gold (100m backstroke), one silver (400m IM) and three bronze (100m, 200m and 800m freestyle).

Dylan Thomas — four silver (800m freestyle, 100m and 200m breaststroke, 400m IM) and one bronze (100m freestyle).

Mia Goretic — three silver (1500m freestyle, 100m backstroke and 400m IM) and two bronze (200m freestyle and 200m breaststroke).

Joshua Kim — one gold (100m backstroke with a new meet record) and three silver (200m IM, 200m breaststroke and 200m backstroke).

Pearl Schramm — three silver (100m and 200m backstroke, 1500m freestyle) and one bronze (100m backstroke).

Sophia Adrian — one gold (200m butterfly) and one bronze (1500m freestyle).

Reese Blunden — one gold (1500m freestyle) and one bronze (400m IM).

Milana Solar — one silver (1500m freestyle) and one bronze (200m backstroke).

Emily Manley — one bronze (100m backstroke).

Madison Belgica — seven gold (100m freestyle, 200m IM, 200m butterfly, 400m IM, 100m butterfly, 50m freestyle and 400m freestyle) and two silver (100m breaststroke and 200m backstroke).

Gracie Maryschak — four gold (100m backstroke, 200m butterfly, 400m IM and 100m butterfly), four silver (800m freestyle, 200m butterfly, 200m backstroke and 400m freestyle) and one bronze (50m freestyle).

Katelyn Schroder — seven gold (800m freestyle, 200m IM, 200m freestyle, 200m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 50m freestyle and 400m freestyle).

Tyler Friesen — three gold (1500m freestyle, 400m IM and 400m freestyle) and four bronze (200m IM, 100m breaststroke, 200m freestyle and 200m breaststroke).

Luke Stewart-Beinder — two gold (800m freestyle and 50m freestyle) and four silver (100m backstroke, 200m freestyle, 100m freestyle and 400m freestyle).

Piyush Kaul — two silver (100m backstroke and 100m butterfly) and two bronze (1500m freestyle and 400m IM).

Aida Erickson — two silver (1500m freestyle and 200m butterfly) and one bronze (100m butterfly).

Danika Bedard — one gold (800m freestyle) and one bronze (100m freestyle).

Daniel Hai — one silver (100m butterfly) and one bronze (100m backstroke).

Brayden Herbert — one silver (200m breaststroke) and one bronze (1500m freestyle).

George Matheos — one silver (1500m freestyle) and one bronze (400m IM).

Sevi Parr — one silver (200m butterfly).

Sam Stewart-Beinder — one bronze (100m butterfly).

Previous story
Eight Langley players chosen for Prospects Game

Just Posted

Langley teen in fight for her life

The 14-year-old went to hospital with the flu and is now at Children’s with heart failure

Boulder crushes B.C. driver’s semi

Matt Ruscheinski recounts terrifying ordeal along Fraser Canyon

Eight Langley players chosen for Prospects Game

Langley well represented at junior B PJHL game next week

Offence AWOL for Giants

Vancouver suffers second straight shutout loss at Langley Events Centre, falling to visiting Spokane Chiefs

Why do gas prices in Langley vary so greatly?

Gasbuddy.com expert says Langley gas prices are a tale of two cities

Canada to double spending on global education fund: Trudeau

PM Justin Trudeau says Canada to grow commitment to Global Partnership for Education fund

Fuel spill at heli-ski lodge north of Nakusp

The CMH Galena Lodge is situated on major feeder creek to Trout Lake

Kent Hehr resigns from Liberal cabinet amid sexual misconduct allegations

The allegation stems from Hehr’s time as an Alberta MLA 10 years ago

UPDATED: Competition Bureau sues Ticketmaster over ‘misleading’ ticket prices

Competition Bureau claims ticket giant inflates price from what was advertised by up to 65 per cent

Legendary skiing filmmaker Warren Miller dies at age 93

Warren Miller, the pioneering snow-sports filmmaker, died Wednesday at his home on Orcas Island.

Province looking at mass notification alert system

Immediate notifications could be available for wireless subscribers in April 2018

Grieving parents of dead B.C. baseball player, 14, want answers

Parents said they found their son lying on the bathroom floor with a vape pen beside him

Safety concerns prompt RCMP to shut down three B.C. high schools

Comox Valley RCMP are expected to provide an update Thursday morning

B.C. restaurant caught in dispute over franchise’s trademarked ‘socialhouse’ name

Browns Socialhouse says its trademarked the name, demanding a Chilliwack business make changes

Most Read