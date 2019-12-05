High school boys basketball teams battle for top spot at LEC

Seaquam went into overtime to defeat the MacNeill Ravens. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre)

The R.A. McMath Wildcats, Heritage Woods Kodiaks, Seaquam Seahawks and Sir Charles Tupper Tigers are moving on to the main bracket at the 2019 Boys Tsumura Basketball Invitational.

The four teams were all winners on Wednesday as eight teams battled for four available spots into the main draw at Langley Events Centre.

R.A. McMath Wildcats 91 Fleetwood Park Dragons 58

The Wildcats used a barrage of outside shooting, hitting a dozen of their 15 three-pointers in the first half alone in a 91-58 victory.

The combination of Travis Hamberger (30 points), Jon Downton (25 points) and Rio Hutchful (17 points) did the bulk of the damage in the victory combining for 72 points.

Fleetwood Park was led by Ravi Randhawa’s 13 points while Raymon Saran and Amrit Bassi each scored nine.

Heritage Woods Kodiaks 58 New Westminster Hyacks 54

The Kodiaks closed the game on a 18-6 run to erase a 48-40 deficit as they got past the Hyacks 58-54.

Nariman Avakoli led Heritage Woods with 17 points. Chris Moon had four three-pointers and 14 points and Morgan Liski finished with 10, eight of which came in the fourth quarter.

Bradie Traverse was top scorer for the Hyacks with 11 points. Kirk Bothwell had nine points and Quentin Leberg finished with eight.

Seaquam Seahawks 78 A.R. MacNeill Ravens 72 (OT)

Trailing by eight points in the fourth quarter, the Seaquam Seahawks forced overtime before finally putting away the A.R. MacNeill Ravens 78-72.

Jaydon Panganiban hit a pair of three-pointers in the fourth quarter and added four more points in overtime to finish with a team-high 17 points. He was one of five Seahawks players to finish in double digits, alongside Justyn Barn (16 points), Mitchell Hope (15 points), Dylan Anderson (11 points) and Andrei Verchez (10 points).

Everett Swaim (22 points) and Hudson Swaim (13 points) were the top scorers for the Ravens.

Sir Charles Tupper Tigers 56 St. Michaels University School Blue Jags 52

After scoring just five points in the second quarter, the Sir Charles Tupper Tigers emerged from the locker room to score 24 points over the next 10 minutes on their way to a 78-72 win over the St. Michaels University School Blue Jags.

Up by a single point at the half, the Tigers stretched the lead to 11 and never looked back in the 56-52 victory.

The Tigers did so with a balanced attack as eight players found the scoresheet with Luke Tobias leading the way with 10 points. Kyle Ferguson led the Blue Jays with 21.

All 20 teams will be in action on Thursday with the games getting underway at 1:30 p.m.