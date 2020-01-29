Spartans men’s basketball player Ja’Qualyn Gilbreath is ineligible to play for Langley-based Trinity Western University ( TWU) for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. ( TWU)

High-scoring Trinity Western University basketball player Ja’Qualyn Gilbreath ruled ineligble for entire season

Langley-based university blames ‘administrative error’

It turns out high-scoring Spartans men’s basketball player Ja’Qualyn Gilbreath is ineligible to play for Langley-based Trinity Western Unversity (TWU) for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

A statement from the university blamed an “administrative error related to the misapplication of the U.S. student transfer rule” in the case of Gilbreath, who is from Amarillo, Texas.

“We are incredibly disappointed that we did not catch this,” said Jeff Gamache, TWU director of athletics.

“As soon as we realized our error, we reported it to Canada West and U SPORTS. We are now awaiting a hearing with U SPORTS to understand the long-term implications. It guts me to know that Ja’Qualyn and the team have been impacted by our administrative error.”

Under the U SPORTS eligibility rule governing a student-athlete who transfers to a U SPORTS member institution team from a “non-Canadian degree granting institutions,” can play in Canada, but if the athete is “not a Canadian Citizen or does not have permanent resident status in Canada” they must wait 365 days from the date that they last played at their former institution.

READ ALSO: Olatoke sets new Spartans record in Edmonton

READ ALSO: Howe leads No. 1-ranked Spartans to win over Regina

Gilbreath, a 6’1” point guard, has been a big contributor on the Spartans team, with a scoring average of 27 points in conference play, including five games in a row where he scored more than 30.

As a member of U SPORTS, TWU Spartans currently compete in 11 sports in the Canada West conference, including women’s and men’s soccer, volleyball, basketball, cross country and track and field, as well as women’s rugby sevens.

TWU also competes in the British Columbia Intercollegiate Hockey League (BCIHL) in men’s hockey and as an independent team in men’s rugby.

The men’s and women’s hockey programs will begin playing in Canada West and U SPORTS in 2020-21.

Since TWU entered U SPORTS in 1999, the Spartans have won 12 U SPORTS team championships and 27 Canada West team championships and two BCIHL championships.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First-place Canucks beat Blues 3-1 for ninth straight home win

Just Posted

Family hopes Britain can get pregnant Langley woman out of coronavirus epicentre in China

Lauren Williams, who is about 35 weeks pregnant, has been stuck in Wuhan

High-scoring Trinity Western University basketball player Ja’Qualyn Gilbreath ruled ineligble for entire season

Langley-based university blames ‘administrative error’

Former Langley teacher suspended for putting kid in headlock, lies about it to get next job

He has now been fired from Delta and his license temporarily suspended

TRAFFIC: Roadwork, stalled semi causing major delays on Highway 1 in Langley

Westbound commuters should try the Fraser Highway or 56th Ave

Roads in Willoughby, South Brookswood set to close for construction

Detours might be needed if you live nearby

VIDEO: Chilliwack man lights up rural property like a runway after repeated arsons

Chris Thompson had enough after twice having barns torched in suspicious circumstances

Body found in vehicle at bottom of Mission ravine

Deceased male appears to be the lone occupant of the vehicle, discovered on Dewdney Trunk Road

Southern resident orca L41 considered missing and feared dead

The orca was last spotted in August 2019 when photographed in western Strait of Juan de Fuca

Calgary man dies in snowmobiling incident near Revelstoke

Boulder Mountain is a popular snowmobiling area west of the city

‘I am so sorry’: Stolen Baby Bear statue reunited with Mama, Papa Bear in B.C. town

Culprit left it near the Henry Road roundabout in Chemainus with a note attached

‘Critically low’ caribou population prompts wolf cull in the Chilcotin

Itcha-Ilgachuz herd numbers down to 385, from 2,800 in 2003

Indigenous protesters arrested during pipeline rally in Victoria file police complaint

A dozen protesters were arrested in Victoria

Off-duty B.C. Mountie takes down would-be ice cream thief

Suspect attempted to steal Dilly Bars from Dairy Queen location on Sunday

RCMP to review fatal B.C. train derailment investigation after evidence points to ‘cover up’

The derailment, which occurred on Feb. 4, 2019, killed three men from Calgary

Most Read