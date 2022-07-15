Hilary Metcalfe inducted into Langley Olympians Swim Club Hall of Fame

Swimming for UBC, her team finished as national champions every year

Former Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) member Hillary Metcalfe was inducted into the club’s hall of fame, with dad Brian Metcalfe, the club head coach, sharing the moment. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

In a Langley Advance Times profile published in 2016, Hillary Metcalfe recalled her first swim practice when she was four years old.

As she told it, her butterfly stroke needed a little work.

“I remember my mom telling me to keep my arms out of the water,” Metcalfe said.

Metcalfe got better. A lot better.

On June 20, the former Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) member was inducted into the clubs hall of fame.

The announcement described it as “well deserved.”

During her time with the LOSC Metcalfe set several new record all the way from eight and under through to the senior age group., the only member of LOSC ever to do this.

Metcalfe has competed at a national level and been invited to swim as part of Team BC and Team Canada starting from age 12, competing and placing at provincial, national and international level events.

READ ALSO: Metcalfe staying close to home

In 2017, she accepted an offer to attend and swim with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds.

During her four year career with UBC the university’s women’s team came away national champions every year.

Metcalfe was also selected as an academic all-Canadian, one of a record number of outstanding student-athletes recognized at UBC for serving as role models for their successes in the classroom and their respective sports.

Here are some of the meet highlights from her swimmer career:

2008 – 10 yrs old International gold medal at Far Western Championships, in California

2010 – 12 yrs old Team BC Pacific Coast All Star Team vs California, Oregon, Washington, in California

2011 – 13 yrs old Team BC Pacific Coast All Star Team vs California, Oregon, Washington, in Oregon

READ ALSO: Metcalfe wins two gold, four medals at Canadian age group championships

2012 – 14 yrs old Team BC Pacific Coast All Star Team vs California, Oregon, Washington, in Langley

2012 – 14 yrs old Canadian Team North American Challenge (Canada, California, Mexico), in Edmonton

2013 – 15 yrs old Team BC vs Alberta/Manitoba/Saskatchewan in Winnipeg

2014 – 16 yrs old Western Canada Team vs Eastern Canada dual meet, in Winnipeg

2016 – 17 yrs old Team BC Tucson Open, in Arizona

2019 – 21 yrs old Canadian Team World Student Games, in Italy

2017-2018-2019-2020 USport finalist/medalist UBC Thunderbirds

2017-2018-2019-2020 USport women’s Team Champions, UBC Thunderbirds women’s team

LangleySwimming