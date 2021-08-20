A hockey equipment swap meet is set for Saturday and Sunday at Abbotsford’s MSA Arena. (Submitted)

A hockey equipment swap meet is set for Saturday and Sunday at Abbotsford’s MSA Arena. (Submitted)

Hockey equipment swap occurring in Abbotsford this weekend

Fraser Valley Classic 3 on 3 league hosting third annual swap at MSA Arena

The Fraser Valley 3 on 3 classic league is set to hosts its third annual Equipment Swap Meet on Saturday (Aug. 20) and Sunday (Aug. 21) at MSA Arena in Abbotsford.

This meet is unique in that there are no set prices for any items and customers are encouraged to pay what they want. All of the proceeds from the event go to families that need help to pay for hockey registration, with the remainder donated to Cyrus Centre in Abbotsford.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days and there will also be a bottle drive.

The 3 on 3 Classic is a league that has run for about two weeks every August since 2016. This year games occur from Aug. 11 to 29.

In total the league has over 400 players from the Lower Mainland including Cloverdale, Langley, Maple Ridge, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, and Mission.

The tournament has 36 teams and hosts almost 200 total games over the 2 week period. The 3 on 3 Classic also gives free power skating development to the kids. During the tournament one weekend is dedicated to Hot Dog Day where after each game the parents of the team that loses have to cook hot dogs for both teams.

For more on the classic, visit 3on3classic.com.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Hockeyfest debuts in Abbotsford

abbotsfordhockey

Previous story
Edmonton Elks spoil 2021 CFL homecoming for B.C. Lions with 21-16 triumph

Just Posted

Dr. Anita Coté (centre) leads TWU students to investigate cardiovascular disease risk and mitigation factors. (TWU)
Older women’s heart health ‘unnoticed, and definitely understudied,’ Langley researcher says

On Aug. 12, 2021 the Washington State Department of Agriculture captured a live Asian giant hornet east of Blaine, Wash. The insect was tagged so it can lead the team back to a nest. (Washington State Department of Agriculture/Facebook)
VIDEO: Asian giant hornet nest found in Blaine, Wash., days after Langley Township issued alert

In 2018, an Aldergrove senior with serious health issues was getting by with base heaters, until a crew from Langley-based Gandy Installations showed up to install a new advanced heater, free. (file)
Someone in Langley needs a new heating system and can’t afford it. Here’s how to help.

Last weekend was the end of Pick Up Picnics and the Downtown Langley Business Association celebrated a “successful” seven weeks with a Pick Up Picnic lunch and a concert in Douglas Park, said executive director Teri James. (CK Wright Photography/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley City picnic program benefits food bank