Hockey greats come to Langley for collectibles show

Hockey great Richard Brodeur was at last year’s Western Canada Collectibles Experience. (LEC/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Hockey players with Olympic gold medals and Stanley Cup wins in their past will be at the Langley Events Centre this April as part of the Western Canada Collectibles Experience, running April 7-9.

The guest list for the collectibles event has recently been released, and the hockey stars taking part this year are:

• Charline Labonté, a three-time Olympic gold medalist in 2006, 2010, and 2014, who played in goal for the Canadian Women’s National Team and Olympic teams.

• Andy Moog, a member of the Edmonton Oilers dynasty of the 1980s, and a three-time Stanley Cup winner who played 18 seasons in the NHL, including with Boston, Dallas, and Montreal before retiring in 1998.

• Brendan Morrison, a Pitt Meadows native who was acquired by the Vancouver Canucks in 2000 and would go on to centre the West Coast Express line with Markus Naslund and Todd Bertuzzi on his wings, one of the most dominant lines in the NHL in the 2002/03 season.

• Denis Savard, a Hockey Hall of Fame member, was the third-overall pick in the 1980 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, the start of a career that saw him play nearly 1200 career regular season games with Chicago, his hometown Montreal Canadiens, the Tampa Bay Lightning and then back with the Blackhawks to finish his 17-year career.

• Steve Shutt, a five-time Stanley Cup champion and Hall of Fame inductee, was drafted fourth overall by Montreal in 1972 and was part of the Canadiens dynasty of the 1970s. He still holds the league record for even-strength goals by a left-winger, which he set in the 1976/77 season, with 52.

The collectibles event starts at 2 p.m. on Friday, and runs to 8 p.m., with admission of $20. On Saturday, doors are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a $10 admission price. Sunday is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with no admission. Autographs are available for purchase, and the featured guests will be on site Saturday and Sunday.

There will also be more than 200 vendor tables with collectibles and merchandise.

Autograph tickets can be bought at www.westerncanadacollectiblesexperience.ca.

