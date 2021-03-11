Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Dylan Coghlan, right, smiles with his teammate Shea Theodore after Coghlan scored a goal during the third period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday, March 10, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Dylan Coghlan, right, smiles with his teammate Shea Theodore after Coghlan scored a goal during the third period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday, March 10, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Hockey player from Vancouver Island scores first NHL goal as part of a hat trick

Dylan Coghlan of the Vegas Golden Knights scores all his team’s goals in 4-3 loss to Minnesota Wild

A hockey player from Nanaimo scored his first NHL goal, then proceeded to score his second and third, too, for a hat trick.

Dylan Coghlan accounted for all his team’s offence as his Vegas Golden Knights lost 4-3 to the Minnesota Wild on the road Wednesday night.

After the Wild scored 19 seconds into the game, Coghlan tied it up less than a minute and a half later. Nicolas Roy’s shot ricocheted off a defender into the slot, where Coghlan pounced for his his first NHL goal.

He added his second and third goals in the late stages of the third period to give his team a chance to try to come back in the game.

“I wish we could’ve got the win. That would have been the icing on the cake,” Coghlan told Associated Press after the game. “But I felt pretty good.”

story continues below

According to the NHL, two other defenceman in league history score his first three career goals in the same game. Uli Hiemer of the New Jersey Devils accomplished the feat in 1984 and Joe Hall did it for the Montreal Canadiens in 1918.

Coghlan has played 12 games this season for the Golden Knights, who lead the NHL’s West Division with a 16-6-1 record.

Coghlan starred in the Nanaimo Minor Hockey Association and played one season of B.C. Major Midget League hockey with Nanaimo’s North Island Silvertips before moving on to the major junior level and beyond.

-with a file from Associated Press

READ ALSO: Kotkaniemi, Canadiens cruise to easy 5-1 win over Vancouver Canucks


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

hockeyNHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kotkaniemi, Canadiens cruise to easy 5-1 win over Vancouver Canucks
Next story
Fraser Valley Bandits sign former L.A. Laker as assistant GM

Just Posted

Fred Lee was master of ceremonies for the virtual Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards on Wednesday evening (March 10). The event was live-streamed from Tradex in Abbotsford.
Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards presented in 8 categories

Virtual event honours recipients from Langley, Abbotsford, Mission and Chilliwack

In May 2020, an accidental discharge dumped 1,400 litres of diesel fuel into a fish-bearing stream near the border of Langley City and Township by the airport. (file)
New Langley City watercourse protection regulations will hike fines, toughen enforcement

Measures would speed up testing for contaminants and increase most fines from $100 to $500

Adrian Dix
Our View: FHA, province need to vaccinate 24/7

Are people less in need of vaccinations on Saturdays and Sundays?

Cloverdale-Langley City Conservative MP Tamara Jansen said the Liberal government wasn’t paying attention to signs of an impending coronavirus crisis. She was speaking via videoconference during a Commons debate on Tuesday, March 9, (House of Commons video feed)
VIDEO: MP Jansen says Liberals failed to pay attention to warning signs of pandemic in January

Speaking on anniversary of outbreak, Cloverdale-Langley City Conservative decries ‘lack of urgency’

While music concerts and nightclubs have reopened, Klassen said she instead prefers to go fishing. (Submitted)
A year of COVID-19: British Columbians describe pandemic life outside Canada

For the pandemic anniversary, Black Press Media spoke to residents living around the world

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, confirmed in B.C. Wednesday

The Pacific Highway border crossing. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. woman, 59, given $6,900 fine for allegedly breaking quarantine rules twice in 2 days

Woman claimed she was exempt from quarantine rules but couldn’t provide proof

Megan Kelso and Cody, 10, are planning to walk from Gibsons to Powell River to raise funds for solar panels on the roof of the Sechelt SPCA animal shelter. (Megan Kelso)
B.C. boy, mom trekking 115 kilometres to bring solar power to Sunshine Coast SPCA shelter

The 115-kilometre trek is estimated to take four days and will involved a ferry ride

The Lifeguard app is designed to help people using drugs get help if they overdose. (Black Press Media files)
‘Lifeguard’ app saves overdosing B.C. man’s life, twice

Phone app gives people who use drugs a ‘chance of survival,’ said BCEHS director Neil Lilley

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Pacific great blue heron preys on a juvenile salmon in Cowichan Bay. A new study out of UBC suggests the birds removed between three and six per cent of the young fish every year from the Salish Sea region. (Photo supplied by Robert Stenseth)
Blue herons identified as a significant predator of B.C.’s juvenile salmon

Surprising UBC findings may actually be beneficial to stability of salmon populations

An empty stretcher in the hallway of a hospital. (Black Press Media files)
British Columbians of colour far more likely to die from COVID-19: StatsCan

Racially diverse neighbourhoods in B.C. report 10x the COVID-19 deaths as predominantly white communities

Some cats live so long in the wild they can’t re-adjust to living with humans, but Handsome seems content coming back to the fed-and-pampered life. (Facebook photo)
Missing Chilliwack cat Handsome found after five years spent living the wild life

It takes a lot of luck for a domesticated cat to make it five years, but Handsome is a survivor

Former Los Angeles Laker Robert Sacre has been named the new assistant general manager of the Fraser Valley Bandits. (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)
Fraser Valley Bandits sign former L.A. Laker as assistant GM

Canadian basketball star Robert Sacre joining Bandits front office for 2021

Most Read