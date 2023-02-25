Ryan Hollweg, when he was playing for the AHL Portland Pirates. The NHL veteran is one of the coaches announced for the Langley Rivermen’s spring hockey program. (Photo by Chris Rutsch/Wikipedia Commons licence)

Ryan Hollweg, when he was playing for the AHL Portland Pirates. The NHL veteran is one of the coaches announced for the Langley Rivermen’s spring hockey program. (Photo by Chris Rutsch/Wikipedia Commons licence)

Hockey veterans fill coaching slate for Jr. Rivermen

Recruiting underway for spring hockey program

Langley Rivermen and Trappers teams are recruiting for their spring hockey program, looking for young players interested in moving up.

Langley Trappers assistant coach Scott Sparkman, former Rivermen assistant coach Chris Shaw, and NHL veteran Ryan Hollweg will be providing tutelage to the Jr. Rivermen players.

Sparkman, who has been with the Trappers since their inaugural season, is also director of scouting. He will be training the U18 players. This year, the Trappers finished at the top of the PJHL Harold Brittain conference, closing out the season with a record of 36 wins in 48 games, to clinch both the division and playoff position.

Shaw, currently the British Columbia scout for the Everett Silvertips of the WHL, will coach the U17s. The Surrey native is a former defenceman who played in 168 career BCHL games. In his last season with the Burnaby Bulldogs, Shaw was named team Captain.

Hollweg

U15 players will be guided by NHL veteran Ryan Hollweg, whose career resume includes tours of duty with the New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Phoenix Coyotes. His Elite Prospects profile described Hollweg as a “physical forward with big-time hitting ability … an aggressive player who knows his role and won’t hesitate to drop the gloves”

Players on the Langley Jr. Rivermen spring team can expect 15 practices, three tournament-style showcase games, and a playoff/finals showcase.

To find out more, go online at: https://www.langleyrivermen.com/spring-hockey. Spots are limited.

Players for the Langley Jr. Trappers spring teams will play exhibition games and will be enrolled into three spring tournaments.

More online at www.langleytrappers.com/trappers-spring-hockey-teams.

The British Columbia Spring Hockey League, presented by the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) bills itself as a development opportunity for players looking to make the jump to junior hockey and beyond.

