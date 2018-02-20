Coquitlam’s Sam Kozlowski prepares to hit Langley Rivermen’s John Wojciechowski during Langley’s 3-1 victory on Sunday at the George Preston Recreation Centre. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Home ice helps Rivermen get back on track

Back-to-back victories for Langley for the first time since late December

Whether or not the Langley Rivermen begin the BCHL playoffs at home or on the road, all rests in their hands.

The junior A hockey club won back-to-back games for the first time since late December, taking down the Penticton Vees 5-3 on Saturday night and slowing the Coquitlam Express 3-1 the following afternoon.

Both victories came at the George Preston Recreation Centre and two of the Rivermen’s final three games will be on home ice.

With the wins, Langley sits at 24-19-10-2 and their 60 points are two ahead of both the Chilliwack Chiefs and Surrey Eagles. And while Prince George has the BCHL’s Mainland Division title wrapped up, Langley can still finish anywhere between second and fourth.

All three teams battling for the second seed have three games remaining with the Rivermen visiting Coquitlam on Feb. 23 before hosting Merritt and Prince George on Feb. 24 and 25. The first two games begin at 7 p.m. while the last one is a 2 p.m. puck drop.

Weekend recap

The Vees victory was especially impressive as Penticton is currently the top team in the entire BCHL.

But Langley raced out to a 3-0 lead and then iced the game with Brendan Budy’s empty-netter, his second goal of the game. It was part of a three-point night for the Rivermen captain.

Trevor St. Jean, Spencer Berry and Angus Crookshank had the other goals as the power play went 2-for-7.

Nicky Leiverman, Jordan Henderson and Taylor Ward had the Penticton goals.

Braedon Fleming made 42 saves for the victory and followed it up with 36 saves on 37 shots in the 3-1 win over the Express. Only a late goal from Colby Pederson with 3:15 remaining ruined his shutout bid.

Fleming’s efforts earned him honourable mention for the BCHL player of the week award.

Budy, Berry and Brady Berger had the Rivermen goals.


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. runner takes silver at Pan American cross-country championships

Just Posted

New group for parents of overdose victims launched by Langley mother

There is a lack of long-term resources for grieving parents

BC BUDGET: Fare freeze and free travel for seniors on BC Ferries

A complete fare freeze will be put into place on major routes, and fares will be rolled back on smaller routes by 15 per cent

Canadian aviation legend piloting Pitt Meadows Airport – for a little while at least

‘I love the thrill of flying,’ says 82-year-old George Miller

VIDEO: Langley star Dallas Smith takes top hits acoustic

A Walnut Grove country music entertainer is looking for participants for an upcoming romantic video.

Langley students collect glut of supplies for Guatemalan students

Walnut Grove Secondary LEOs now raising money to ship most items south.

VIDEO: Top 10 B.C. budget highlights

The NDP is focusing on childcare, affordable housing and speeding up the elimination of MSP premiums

BC Cattlemen’s Association calls for remediation of firebreaks to prevent erosion, spread of invasive species

Other concerns are fencing restoration and repair, and a lack of feed for cattle.

Lawsuit seeks damages after Lower Mainland man recorded female employees in washroom

Workers’ Compensation Board serves notices of claim

Alberta shrugs off B.C. legal challenge on wine ban

The potential fine Alberta faces for violating free trade rules according to economic development minister

Yelling vulgar slur at reporter not a crime says judge

Judge rules ‘vulgar’ slur against reporter was not a public disturbance

B.C. runner takes silver at Pan American cross-country championships

Tyler Dozzi’s medal pushes U20 Team Canada to gold finish

Coquitlam piano teacher accused of sex assault involving former students

Police say Dmytro Kubyshkin has been teaching in private homes for more than 20 years

UBCO students to get medical cannabis coverage

Kelowna - The pilot project will be implemented in April

Spring Break Camp at Aldergrove’s Loft Country

The three-day camps are for ages 7-12, on March 19-21 and 26-28

Most Read