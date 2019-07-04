4th annual Hoops for Kids welcomes teams to raise money for BC Children’s Hospital. (Snapshot Obsessions Photography/Special to the Langley Advance Times).

Hoops for Kids hopes to help

Annual basketball tournament held in Langley raises funds for BC Children’s Hospital

Hoops for Kids is looking for people to hit the court for their 4th annual basketball tournament. All proceeds go towards supporting the BC Children’s Hospital.

“We are fully non-profit,” co-founder Noor Mann said. “We initially started as a half-court three on three tournament which was put together very quickly in its first year.”

The tourny has grown in both interest and size since then, experiencing it’s most significant changes this time around.

“We have shifted to full court five on five games this year and now teams can be mixed with men and women,” Mann explained. “Right now we have 16 teams, eight men’s and 8 Co-Rec with 7 to 10 players each.”

Each team must pay a $250 entry fee to play which goes straight to the Children’s Hospital. Last year, Hoops for Kids raised over $20,000.

Read more: Aldergrove ‘hoops’ boys raise cash

The Langley Events Centre will host the tournament July 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“There will be a three-pointer contest, a D.J., and a concession open,” Mann added. “There are a lot of college players taking part in the games too, so spectators are welcome. There will be some quality games.”

People can visit the BC Children’s Hospital website to learn more and enter a team.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Langley kids work out with track star
Next story
Langley basketball player helps Canadian Women’s team earn silver

Just Posted

Langley water buffalo ranch to double as drug rehab facility

The 108-acre site will be the latest John Volken Academy project

Aldergrove pioneer celebrates 100 years and community legacy

Long-time volunteer Elsie Beggs invites public to birthday party of the century

216th interchange opening delayed until 2020

The project was originally to have been finished by this fall

Langley City condo owners hold social experiment

A group of residents in The Benjamin want to bring back the human connection

Langley kids work out with track star

Team Canada competitor Baneet Bains aims to ‘inspire’ young athletes

Abducted B.C. toddler found in Europe three years later

Lauren Etchells left Canada with her young daughter against a court order in 2016

Alberta gas station owner killed in car wash

Official says it looks like the Calgary man was accidentally run over by a vehicle in the car wash

B.C. woman files human rights complaint alleging racial discrimination by former boss

Christine Lado, who is black, claims her supervisor gave South Asian employees preferential treatment

2 teens arrested after West Vancouver cops assaulted in ‘violent’ Canada Day crowd

A police office was punched, the department says

6.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California

People from Las Vegas to the Pacific Coast reported feeling a rolling motion

Vancouver group warns against rise in dog thefts across Lower Mainland

Susan Patterson said dogs are being sold for cash or sent to other provinces

PHOTOS: Landslide shuts down Kitimat’s only water source

The municipality has appealed to residents to cut down water usage

Eligible B.C. families to receive Climate Credit cash boost

Climate Action Tax Credit offsets carbon taxes and is now being increased

$185 million in federal funding goes towards highway projects

Three stretches of the TCH and parts of highways 93 and 95 will be upgraded.

Most Read