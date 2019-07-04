Hoops for Kids hopes to help

4th annual Hoops for Kids welcomes teams to raise money for BC Children’s Hospital. (Snapshot Obsessions Photography/Special to the Langley Advance Times).

Hoops for Kids is looking for people to hit the court for their 4th annual basketball tournament. All proceeds go towards supporting the BC Children’s Hospital.

“We are fully non-profit,” co-founder Noor Mann said. “We initially started as a half-court three on three tournament which was put together very quickly in its first year.”

The tourny has grown in both interest and size since then, experiencing it’s most significant changes this time around.

“We have shifted to full court five on five games this year and now teams can be mixed with men and women,” Mann explained. “Right now we have 16 teams, eight men’s and 8 Co-Rec with 7 to 10 players each.”

Each team must pay a $250 entry fee to play which goes straight to the Children’s Hospital. Last year, Hoops for Kids raised over $20,000.

Read more: Aldergrove ‘hoops’ boys raise cash

The Langley Events Centre will host the tournament July 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“There will be a three-pointer contest, a D.J., and a concession open,” Mann added. “There are a lot of college players taking part in the games too, so spectators are welcome. There will be some quality games.”

People can visit the BC Children’s Hospital website to learn more and enter a team.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________