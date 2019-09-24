How a couple got engaged at the World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor World Championship in Langley

Behind-the-scenes account of a marriage proposal to remember

And then they kissed. Team Mexico player Diego Hernandez Valenzuela proposed to girlfriend Jessica Linstrom at the 2019 World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor World Championship in Langley on Saturday, Sept 21. (Photo by Vancouver Sports Pictures)

Team Mexico player Diego Hernandez Valenzuela just couldn’t sleep before the game against Slovakia.

“The night before, I couldn’t get any rest,” Diego recalled.

“I was tossing and turning.”

Heading into day three of the 2019 World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor World Championship in Langley on Saturday, Sept 21, No. 28 wasn’t losing sleep over the game.

It was about afterwards, when Diego was planning to propose to his girlfriend, Jessica Linstrom, who had come up from Texas to watch him play.

After several years together, Jessica said, “we were going to get married, but we didn’t know when.”

She had no idea it was about to happen.

Jessica, who describes Diego as her “best friend,” wore his number to cheer him on during the game, which ended with Mexico’s 18-7 loss to Slovakia at the Langley Events Centre (LEC) Fieldhouse.

Then, as she walked onto the field, someone with a microphone told her “I think Diego has something to ask you.”

Diego took the microphone and dropped to one knee.

“Jessica Linstrom, I want to be with you forever,” Diego said, producing the ring he’d kept hidden in his bag on the sidelines.

“Will you marry me?”

“I was like, oh my God, this is happening,” Jessica recalled.

“It was amazing.”

“Si,” she said and kissed him.

As they hugged, “Marry You” began playing over the arena speakers, with Bruno Mars singing “hey baby/I think I wanna marry you.”

Jessica was beaming and a little teary as she walked off the field

“My family saw it live, because it was streaming [online],” Jessica told the Langley Advance Times.

“My mom said, ‘watching it made my heart melt.’”

Diego had been waiting more than a month to pop the question at the championships.

“Just hold off, hold off,” he kept telling himself.

When he revealed his plan to some teammates shortly after arrival in Langley, they decided to involve the LEC.

Gary Ahuja, manager, corporate communications and media at Ten Feet Sports and Entertainment Ltd. at the LEC, said they were “more than happy to help” when Team Mexico approached them

“Congratulations to the happy couple and we thank them for including our team in this joyous occasion,” Ahuja said.

READ MORE: VIDEO: A moment to remember during day three of the World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship

READ MORE: VIDEO: World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship begins in Langley

READ MORE: Canada continues to win at world indoor lacrosse championships in Langley

Photos by Vancouver Sports Pictures

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Previous story
Pettersson has 4 points as Canucks dump Ottawa 6-4

Just Posted

Bat nesting boxes raised to provide safter habitats

Langley Field Naturalists install four cedar wood units around City and Township

How a couple got engaged at the World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor World Championship in Langley

Behind-the-scenes account of a marriage proposal to remember

Langley Arts Calendar: Sept. 20, 2019 edition

Submit information on Langley events through the website under the Community page

Response to Langley charity’s call for wheelchairs and scooters has unexpected cost

Pos-Abilities society appeals for donations to help cover increased maintenance and storage costs

Trinity Western University welcomes new Chaplain and Director of Student Ministries

Rev. James Ellis joins Langley campus at official service, Monday, Sept. 23.

VIDEO: “How dare you?” Greta Thunberg addresses UN climate summit

‘We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and yet all you can talk about is money.’

Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame unveils class of 2019

Five-time Olympic judo coach Hiroshi Nakamura will be one of several entering the hall

B.C. supports Scheer’s call for federal money laundering inquiry: Eby

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said during a campaign stop in Ontario that he would call a public inquiry

Pettersson has 4 points as Canucks dump Ottawa 6-4

Vancouver wins NHL pre-season tilt in Abbotsford

British man returns to Yukon to tipple his own toe in long-running tradition

So-called sourtoe cocktail is a shot of whisky with a mummified human toe in it

Poll suggests Canadians concerned about fake news, but struggle to spot it

56 per cent of respondents admitted to reading or sharing inaccurate news

Province announces $3.5 million in funding for community solutions to overdose crisis

Grants up to $50,000 will be available for municipalities working with a regional health authority

Conservatives’ plan to ease mortgage stress-test rules may raise debt and prices

Andrew Scheer vows to loosen rules around stress test and remove it altogether for mortgage renewals

B.C. mom urges patience after rude comments while out with toddlers

People asked to be better and to help each other

Most Read