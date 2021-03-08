Langley native Tamara Lovelace has been named to the Team USA medical team for the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022 (Special to Langley Advance Times)

How a ‘very focused’ Brookswood Secondary grad ended up a Team USA doctor

Langley’s Tamara Lovelace was going to be a ballerina

Word that Langley’s Tamara Lovelace has been named to the Team USA medical team for the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022 wasn’t all that surprising to her mother, Beverley Lindsay.

Growing up, Tamara was a “very focused” child, her mom recalled.

As a student at Brookswood Secondary, her daughter had a powerful drive to excel.

“Nothing was ever good enough. If they told her to write three pages, she would write 20,” Lindsay told the Langley Advance Times.

“When they had a skip-out day in Grade 12 (a Brookswood tradition at the time), she said, ’ it okay if I do this?” Lindsay said.

“She’s a great kid, and always has been.”

READ ALSO: Coach Chris Veale backs his players

The oldest of four, with two brothers and a sister, Lovelace initially applied her focus to ballet, with her online bio noting she trained and performed with Pacific Northwest Ballet, Ballet B.C., the National Ballet of Canada, and the Royal Winnipeg Ballet.

But when a hip injury forced a change of direction, she committed to sports medicine with typical dedication.

In February, the now-Dr. Tamara Lovelace was finishing up with a client in at the New Hampshire Seacoast Spine and Sports Injuries Clinic, where she is clinic director and a chiropractic sports doctor, when her smart watch alerted her to an incoming phone from Colorado Springs.

That happens to be the location of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), where Lovelace had worked as a team doctor for the Team USA BMX Supercross team and bobsled teams.

She picked up the phone, to be told that she was being invited to be chiropractor at the Olympic village for the entire Team USA at the Beijing Winter Olympics next February,

“That’s a yes,” she recalled saying.

“A big yes.”

Lovelace describes the posting as “a whole other level” of involvement, which will see her responsibility expanded to include athletes in figure skating, speed skating, curling, ice dancing and hockey.

READ ALSO: Canadian athletes struggling to find competition as they try to qualify for Tokyo

The Alton, New Hampshire, “Baysider” newspaper put the story on the front page, noting that, “as a native Canadian, Lovelace is very excited to get the chance to work with hockey players.”

It will mean back-to-back Olympics for Lovelace, going first to the delayed summer games in 2021 with the USA cycling team, then returning for the 2022 winter games with Team USA.

“It’s an intense year coming up,” Lovelace commented.

Her mom couldn’t be prouder.

“I was excited for her,’ Lindsay said, although she admits to some motherly concern about her daughter travelling during “COVID and all that kind of stuff.”

Normally, Lovelace would have an opportunity to celebrate her appointment in person, during one of her regular trips home to Langley to visit family and friends, but with pandemic travel restrictions, she’s had to make do with virtual visits via videoconferencing.

Is there more to the story? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyOlympics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. looking for Brier victory

Just Posted

Trent Miner is returning to the Vancouver Giants, the team announced. He has been released by the Colorado Eagles of the AHL.(Rik Fedyck/Vancouver Giants)
Trent Miner returns to play goal for Vancouver Giants

Netminder was part of epic 11-game winning-streak by Langley-based team

Vehicles lined up at the testing clinic at KPU’s Langley parking lot on Wednesday, Feb. 17. The site is also giving vaccinations to seniors 90 and over starting next week. (Langley Advance Times files)
KPU testing site will also host Langley mass vaccination clinic

Drive-through vaccinations will be available for those 90 and over next week

Langley native Tamara Lovelace has been named to the Team USA medical team for the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022 (Special to Langley Advance Times)
How a ‘very focused’ Brookswood Secondary grad ended up a Team USA doctor

Langley’s Tamara Lovelace was going to be a ballerina

SkyTrain running through Whalley. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Mayors’ Council wants feds to fund Surrey-Langley SkyTrain in upcoming budget

Mayors’ Council on regional transportation sent letter to federal government Monday

Patricia Victor offered prayer songs in Halq’eméylem, the language of the Stó:lō people at Trinity Western University in Langley. On Monday, March 8, 2021, International Women’s Day, TWU opened an outdoor story walk created by Victor. (Cheyanne Makelki/TWU)
Trinity Western University in Langley commemorates the missing and murdered for International Women’s Day

Outdoor story walk is personal for Patricia Victor, Siya:m at TWU

(The Canadian Press)
‘Worse than Sept. 11, SARS and financial crisis combined’: Tourism industry in crisis

Travel services saw the biggest drop in active businesses with 31 per cent fewer firms operating

A pedestrian wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 sprints across a street in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. looking at easing restrictions for sports, religious services in the ‘coming weeks’

Outdoor gatherings with safety precautions could return

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide a regular update on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, March 2, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases: 545 Saturday, 532 Sunday, 385 Monday

Focus on Prince Rupert, Lower Mainland large workplaces

Rising accident rates and payout costs have contributed to billion-dollar deficits at ICBC. (Comox Valley Record)
B.C. appealing decision keeping ICBC injury cases in court

David Eby vows to ‘clip wings’ of personal injury lawyers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press Media files)
Hosts charged, attendees facing COVID fines after Vancouver police bust party at condo

Police had previously received 10 complains about that condo

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen takes part in an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. A joint federal and B.C. government housing program announced today aims to help people living in up to 25,000 vulnerable households pay their rent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Federal, B.C. governments announce $517-million rent aid program to help vulnerable

Benefits for those not eligible for B.C.’s Rental Assistance Program or Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters

(BC SPCA)
Is it safe to give your dog some peanut butter? Not always, BC SPCA warns

Some commercial peanut butter ingredients can be harmful to dogs

Health Minister Adrian Dix, front, B.C. Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrive for a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, March 6, 2020. Pandemic emergency measures have been in place for almost a year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. officials plead for patience as 1.7 million COVID-19 calls flood in

Vaccine registration for 90-plus seniors opened Monday

Most Read