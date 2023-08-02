BBall nationals got underway with girls’ teams playing at Langley Events Centre starting July 29, with the boys beginning Tuesday, Aug. 2. Hundreds of players and dozens of teams are competing. (Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Hundreds of top young basketball players are competing in Langley

BBall Nationals runs nine days

Hundreds of top young basketball players from across the country are in Langley to play at the 2023 BBall Nationals Canadian Club Basketball championships, a showcase that draws university coaches looking to recruit talent.

Held over nine days, with 50 girls’ teams and 186 boys’ teams from eight provinces and one territory playing, it got underway at Langley Events Centre (LEC) on July 29 with the girls’ tournament, featuring 146 games in seven girls’ divisions from U12/13 to varsity, running till Tuesday, Aug. 1.

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, the boy’s events began, at LEC and three secondary sites, R.E. Mountain Secondary, Yorkson Creek Middle School and Walnut Grove Community Centre.

The boys’ tournament will see U10 to U14 teams competing Aug. 2 to 5 while the U15 to Open divisions take to the court August 3 to 6.

There will be 602 games in nine boys’ divisions ranging from U10 all the way to U18.

BBall Nationals was developed back in 2016 by an experienced team of coaches and administrators with the support of LEC to improve the existing model for club basketball in Canada.

The girls event began in 2017 with 30 teams competing in three age groups (U13, U15 and U17) while the boys’ competition was launched in 2018 with 90 teams participating that inaugural year.

It’s seen as a showcase for recruiters, with online testimonials from head coaches like University of Regina head coach Dave Taylor, who viewed it as “a priority recruiting event for me,” and UBC’s Bobby Mitchell, who called it a “must-attend” event.

“I got to see players that I wouldn’t normally be able to and make connections with country-wide,” Mitchell commented.

“I highly recommend it to teams looking for great competition and to have their athletes seen.”

For tickets, click here. Games can also be streamed via pay-per-view at tfsetv.ca.

