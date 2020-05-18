If anyone can be said to be a born hockey player, it’s Colton Langkow

Vancouver Giants sign forward whose father and uncle both enjoyed lengthy careers in the NHL

If history repeats itself, Colton Langkow will follow in his father’s, and his uncle’s, footsteps by playing in the WHL, then going on to a lengthy career as an NHL player.

Vancouver Giants general manager Barclay Parneta announced Saturday, May 16th, that the Langley-based team has signed the 2004-born forward Langkow, from Scottsdale, AZ, to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

Langkow, a 5’10”, 168-pound forward, was originally drafted by the Giants in the fifth-round (99th overall) in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft. In 19 games with the Phoenix Jr. Coyotes U15 program he scored 11 goals while adding six assists for 17 points. He appeared in an additional 10 games with the Jr. Coyotes U16 team.

Colton’s father Daymond Langkow played 16 seasons and nearly 1100 regular season games in the NHL with Tampa Bay, Philadelphia, Arizona and Calgary.

His uncle, Scott Langkow, also enjoyed a lengthy pro hockey career that included 20 NHL games with Winnipeg, Arizona and Atlanta. Both Daymond (Tri-City) and Scott (Portland) are alumni of the Western Hockey League.

“Colton is a hard-working, honest player with a high hockey IQ and good skill set,” said Parneta. “His compete and passion are evident when you watch him. It’s not hard to see that he has the traits we value as an organization and those traits will allow him to succeed as a Giant. We look forward to seeing him in a Giants uniform.”

Langkow said it was “an honour to sign with the Vancouver Giants and to begin the next chapter of my hockey career,” adding “I’m excited for the future and all that lies ahead.”

