It was one-two, Ontario and B.C. in all three divisions of the Minor Box Lacrosse Nationals

Team Ontario celebrated their 14U female gold medal win at the 2022 Minor Box Lacrosse Nationals on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Langley Events Centre. (Ryan Molag, Langley Events Centre)

From August 15th to 20th, Langley Minor Lacrosse Association welcomed 500 athletes, coaches, trainers and volunteers to participate in the 2022 Minor Box Lacrosse Nationals at the Langley Events Centre.

Teams representing BC, Saskatchewan Manitoba, Ontario and Nova Scotia, in the in the 12U 14U and 14U Female divisions

At the end of the six days, Ontario teams went home with gold in all three divisions, while B.C. teams took silver.

“What a fantastic week of lacrosse. We hope the players cherish the memories they have built leading up to this tournament,” said Alex Vanichuk, the president of Langley Minor Lacrosse.

“Thank you to all the teams, coaches, volunteers and officials who helped make this such an incredible six days.”

READ ALSO: How a couple got engaged at the World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor World Championship in Langley

14U FEMALE: TEAM ONTARIO 5 TEAM BC 2

Trailing 1-0 after one period, Team Ontario scored all four goals in the second period and did not look back, defeating Team BC 5-2 to capture the Rose Engemann Trophy as the champions of the 14U female division.

It was the third meeting between the two teams over the five-day tournament with the teams splitting their round-robin games – 5-4 for BC and 5-3 for Ontario – which gave BC first place heading into the playoff round and an automatic spot in the gold medal game while Ontario needed to win one more game – an 11-0 win over Nova Scotia – to secure their spot in the championship game.

The tournament all-star team consisted of Ontario’s Zoe Chalmers and Madeleine McCready, BC’s Vanessa Fauchon and Makenna Hanley, and Nova Scotia’s Lauren MacVicar and Blythe Nagel.

12U: TEAM ONTARIO 8 TEAM BC 5

Ontario capped off a perfect week with an 8-5 victory in the gold-medal contest over Team BC to capture the EG Dopp Trophy as champions of the 12U division.

Cayden Johnston paced the BC attack with two goals and an assist while Deacon Lockwood and Kaydn Hill each had a goal and a helper. Dawson Malawsky had the team’s fifth goal.

Johnston (Team BC) and Ryder Evans (Team Ontario) were their teams’ respective Players of the Game.

The tournament all-star team consisted of Gavin Lewis (Ontario), Lockwood (BC), Johnston (BC), Ben Toogood (Manitoba), Maddox Mohan (Saskatchewan) and Breyson Lanigan (Saskatchewan).

READ ALSO: Langley lacrosse teams collect medals at Thunderstrike tournament

14U: TEAM ONTARIO 5 TEAM BC 4

In the final game of the afternoon, Team Ontarioedged Team BC 5-4 to claim the Commissioners Trophy in the 14U Division.

Wetherup was Ontario’s Player of the Game while goaltender Marcus Khan earned that honour for Team BC.

The Tournament All-Star team consisted of Nova Scotia’s Quin Kendziora and Leo Mont, Saskatchewan’s Brodyn Pladson and Porter Crossman, Manitoba’s Cole Scheichel and BC’s Max Goller.

LacrosseLangley Events Centre