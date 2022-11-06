It will be Giants coach versus Giants coach when the Kubota Top Prospects Game comes to Langley

Vancouver Giants head coach Michael Dyck, and the team’s player development coach, Brent Seabrook, will be on opposite sides of the rink when the Kubota Top Prospects Game comes to the Langley Events Centre on January 25. (Giants)

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Dyck was named head coach of team red, and Seabrook was appointed head coach of team white.

Two other Giants, Brodie St. Jacques and Mike Burnstein were on the list of coaching and support staff announced by the Canadian Hockey League. St. Jacques is the equipment manager, and Burnstein is the trainer.

As well, named as assistant coaches were NHL hall of famers Henrik and Daniel Sedin, along with legendary Canuck Captain Stan Smyl, and Canucks amateur scout and Lethbridge Broncos graduate Ron Delorme.

Vancouver Giants’ Mike Burnstein (left) and Brodie St. Jacques were on the list of coaching and support staff for the Kubota Top Prospects Game announced by the Canadian Hockey League. St. Jacques is the equipment manager, and Burnstein is the trainer. The showcase of new talent is set for Jan. 25 at LEC. (Giants)

Dyck, over 215 career contests with the Calgary Wranglers, Brandon Wheat Kings, and Regina Pats registered 15 goals and 48 assists for 63 points. As head coach of the Giants, Dyck’s first four seasons included a trip to the WHL championship final in 2019.

Dyck has gold-medal victories as an assistant coach with Team Canada, at the 2021 World Championship and 2022 World Juniors.

Playing for the Chicago Blackhawks, Seabrook helped the franchise capture the Stanley Cup on three occasions (2010, 2013, 2015). He has gold-medal wins, at the 2003 IIHF U18 World Championship, where he was named the tournament’s best defenceman, in addition to the 2005 World Juniors and 2010 Winter Olympics.

In 2022, Seabrook returned to B.C. as the Giants’ player development coach.

The Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game showcases top NHL Draft-eligible talent from across the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and Western Hockey League, competing before hundreds of NHL scouts.

The 2023 edition, hosted by the Giants, marks the 27th showcase and the third time the event will be held in the Vancouver market following previous games in 2005 and 2016.

In all, 12 players from the Giants have participated in the showcase, most recently Justin Sourdif, in 2020, who was later selected 87th overall by the Florida Panthers in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Puck drops on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the LEC.

Tickets are available at https://www.showpass.com/2023-kubota-chl-nhl-top-prospects/

