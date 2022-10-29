Jack: A ‘Giant’ in the hockey world

Jack the Giant is the mascot for the Vancouver Giants major junior ice hockey team based out of Langley Events Centre. The mascot can be found mingling with fans and players during home games. (Rob Wilton, Vancouver Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times) Jack the Giant is the mascot for the Vancouver Giants major junior ice hockey team based out of Langley Events Centre. The mascot can be found mingling with fans and players during home games. (Rob Wilton, Vancouver Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times) Jack the Giant is the mascot for the Vancouver Giants major junior ice hockey team based out of Langley Events Centre. The mascot can be found mingling with fans and players during home games. (Rob Wilton, Vancouver Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times) Jack the Giant is the mascot for the Vancouver Giants major junior ice hockey team based out of Langley Events Centre. The mascot can be found mingling with fans and players during home games. (Rob Wilton, Vancouver Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times) Jack the Giant is the mascot for the Vancouver Giants major junior ice hockey team based out of Langley Events Centre. The mascot can be found mingling with fans and players during home games and firing the T-shirt gun into the crowd during intermissions. (Rob Wilton, Vancouver Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times)

By Robyn Roste/Special to Langley Advance Times

Jack the Giant is a personification of the Vancouver Giants brand, and is a large part of the fan experience when taking in a home game at Langley Events Centre.

Since the Giants’ inception in 2001, Jack has supported the major junior hockey team as its mascot in the WHL.

Dale Saip, Vancouver Giants senior vice-president, says Jack’s special talent is using the T-shirt cannon and he is an energized participant at all home games.

“He’s gung-ho, an all-Canadian, I’m-in-the-woods-chopping-down-trees kind of blue-collar guy,” said Saip.

From pre-game to post-game, Jack can be found playing games, visiting fans, posing for photos, and even skating during the post-game skates on Sundays.

The concept for Jack the Giant came from Saip and the team’s desire to have a mascot that represented the local area.

“Lumber, lumber giants, and Paul Bunyan came into play — that whole idea,” he said.

Originally, Jack wore a red plaid jacket and branded toque but has since switched to his trademark Vancouver Giants jersey.

A few years ago, an Indigenous chief living on Vancouver Island gifted the mascot with a drum, which Jack the Giant now plays at games to ramp up support for the team.

“Jack loves winning. He loves it when our team scores and he loves when the fans cheer, as well,” said Andrea Crema, business development manager for the WHL team.

On off days and during away games, Jack the Giant participates in various community events and parades, as well as the Be A Giant program.

RECENT: Vancouver Giants who bear watching identified

and

Zack Ostapchuk returns to the Vancouver Giants

Be A Giant challenges students in the Metro Vancouver area to practise healthy habits at school, at home, and in the community.

Jack’s personality is best described as a “big friendly giant,” said Crema.

“He loves interacting with fans, he’s enthusiastic, he likes to have a good time and get everyone excited about hockey,” she said.

“Jack is excited, as well, to welcome all of our fans back to the LEC this season.”

See Jack the Giant, and his sidekick Bucky the Beaver, at the next Vancouver Giants home game. See dates and availability at vancouvergiants.com/tickets.

Tickets are also sold at the LEC box office, open from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily, or by calling 604-882-8800.

.

hockeyLangleyVancouver Giants