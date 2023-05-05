Jensen steps down as Thunder bench boss, again

‘Unable to make the necessary time commitment’ he explained

For a second time, Rod Jensen has stepped down as head coach of the Langley Thunder.

Jensen served two stints as head coach of the Senior A team for a total of eight season, 2011-2015, when he took a break to take part in a teaching exchange program which gave him the opportunity to move to Australia.

His second stint, 2018-2022, ended with the announcement of his departure on Tuesday, May 2..

“I am grateful and proud to have been a part of the Langley Thunder family for more than a decade, but unfortunately, I am unable to make the necessary time commitment to continue,” Jensen said.

Jensen, 60, has more than 40 years coaching experience, including time in the NLL as a head coach (Colorado Mammoth), offensive coordinator (Vancouver Ravens) and defensive coordinator (Calgary Roughnecks), as well as in the WLA with Coquitlam and Langley and in the BCJALL with Delta.

He was also the defensive coordinator for Coquitlam when the team won the 2010 Minto Cup.

During his time with the Thunder, the team won three Western Lacrosse Association championships (2011, 2012 and 2022).

As a player, Jensen played all his minor and junior lacrosse in Richmond. He was drafted in the first round of 1984 by the Vancouver Burrards of the WLA. He was a perennial all-star and top scorer compiling 460 points in his WLA career.

In 2011, he won the Dorothy Robertson Memorial Trophy as the WLA’s Coach of the Year.

He has also served as head coach of the Black Fish team in Arena Lacrosse League West, which plays out of the Langley Events Centre.

“Rod is an excellent coach and has been a huge part of our franchise, helping lead us to new heights,” said Thunder General Manager Rob Buchan. “And he was more than a coach for us, we consider him a friend. We will miss him and wish him all the best.”

Langley kicks off the 2023 WLA season when they host the Burnaby Lakers on Wednesday, May 24, 7:30 p.m. at Langley Events Centre.

