Jett Woo. (@canucks/Twitter)

Jett Woo highlights 5 Canucks choices on Day 2 of NHL entry draft

WHL star out of Moose Jaw tabbed in Round 2

The second-round selection of Western Hockey League defenceman Jett Woo highlighted five picks made by the Vancouver Canucks on Day 2 of the 2018 NHL entry draft Saturday in Dallas.

Woo, a six foot, 205-pound, right-shot blue-liner from Winnipeg, had nine goals and 16 assists in 44 games last season with the Moose Jaw Warriors.

His selection at No. 37 overall followed on the heels of Friday night’s choice of University of Michigan d-man Quinn Hughes with the No. 7 overall pick.

Also Saturday, the Canucks used their third-round pick (68th overall) to select centre Tyler Madden out of the U.S. Hockey League. Madden, a Deerfield Beach, Fla., product, listed at five foot 11 and 152 pounds, had nine goals and 11 assists in 32 games for the Tri-City Storm.

He has committed to playing for the NCAA’s Northeastern Huskies for the 2018-19 season.

In the fifth round (130th overall) Vancouver tabbed defenceman Toni Utunen from Finland. In the sixth round (186th overall), they chose right winger Artyom Manukyan from Russia, and with their final pick in the seventh round (192nd overall), they added goalie Matthew Thiessen from the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.

Previous story
COC session vote approves Calgary as potential host for 2026 Olympics
Next story
VIDEO: Langley Flippers swim club hosts major meet

Just Posted

VIDEO: Langley Flippers swim club hosts major meet

Invitational underway at George Anderson pool draws over 400 athletes

VIDEO: car crash in front of Langley credit union

Traffic limited to one lane northbound on 202 Street

Critter Care annual open house set for July 21 and 22

Guided tours offered during South Langley wildlife facililty fundraiser

Langley Junior Thunder ‘done in’ by parade to the penalty box

Langley lost 11-5 to Coquitlam Junior Adanacs in BC Junior A Lacrosse action at LEC

PHOTOS: Black bear gets curious on Lower Mainland driveway

Joe Wu captured photos of the animal wandering in Surrey

VIDEO: Canadian toddler caught practising hockey skills in crib

Eli Graveline is getting praise from far and wide as the internet freaks out of cute throwback video

1 man in critical condition after ‘serious’ stabbing in Downtown Eastside: police

Vancouver police say there was an altercation and stabbing appears targeted

Jett Woo highlights 5 Canucks choices on Day 2 of NHL entry draft

WHL star out of Moose Jaw tabbed in Round 2

Seal pup rescued near White Rock pier

Animal was moving and “barking” when rescue crews arrived

In a matter of hours, women in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to drive

Change was announced as a royal decree in 2017 by Crown Prince Mohammen bin Salman

Feds announce measures to protect endangered whale species

Canada’s Whale Initiative is part of the federal government’s $1.5 billion Ocean Protection Plan

COC session vote approves Calgary as potential host for 2026 Olympics

Scott Hutcheson, chair of Calgary’s Olympic bid corporation — called vote a positive step forward

B.C. man wins job he was denied after saying he had depression

Transport Canada has been order to give Chris Hughes a high-level job and nearly $500,000

B.C. soldier shot down a century ago to be honoured

Norman Stuart Harper, of Kamloops, was killed on a bombing mission over Lahr, Germany, in 1918

Most Read