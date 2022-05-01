Jordan Tardi to play for Saskatchewan team

Announcement comes after brother Tyler was revealed to be moving to Alberta foursome

Jordan Tardi will be playing for Muyres Curling, a new Saskatchewan men’s team skipped by Dallan Muyres. The announcement was made on Saturday, April 23. (Instagram)

The Tardi family will be cheering for curling teams from two provinces, now, following the announcement that Jordan Tardi will be playing for Muyres Curling, a new Saskatchewan men’s team skipped by Dallan Muyres.

The lineup was announced on Saturday, April 23, with Muyres as skip, Garret Springer as third, Jordan second and Dustin Mikush as lead.

Jordan was left looking for a new team after the breakup of Team Tardi, which played out of the Langley Curling Centre with his brother Tyler as skip.

When Tyler announced the breakup of his namesake team back in February, he said he was leaving because of an “unexpected” opportunity without giving details.

READ ALSO: Langley’s Tyler Tardi to play on team with four-time Brier champion

On Friday, April 22, four-time Brier champion Kevin Koe revealed Tardi, along with Brad Thiessen and Karrick Martin would be playing on the newly reconstituted Team Koe, out of the Glencoe Curling Club in Calgary.

Koe will skip, Tardi will be throwing third, Thiessen will play second and Martin will throw lead.

Team Tardi’s final outing was this past weekend, at the Best Of The West in Saskatoon, a new Western Canadian competition for U30 curlers, where they were eliminated in the semis.

“Thank you to everyone who have helped us along this journey,” a team message said.

READ ALSO: Langley’s Team Tardi wins Calgary’s Original 16 bonspiel

curlingLangley