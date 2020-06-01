Thunderbird show park is measuring safe separation using terms horse riders can relate to (tbird image)

July entries placed ‘on pause’ at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley

Still waiting for approval to reopen

When riding competitions resume at Langley’s Thunderbird Show park, participants will be encouraged to measure the minimum six feet of social separation as a “half-stride” on horseback.

The riding-specific term is on floor graphics placed throughout Tbird, which was hoping it could hold July tournaments as originally scheduled.

But there is a problem.

On Friday, May 29, the equestrian facility issued a press release saying the July entries were “on pause,” because provincial health authorities are still not allowing more than 50 people to events in phase two of their multi-phase reopening plan.

“As a result, we will not be opening July entries on Monday as previously expected,” the announcement stated.

“We are keen to begin welcoming competitors back to Thunderbird Show Park—just as soon as the government permits.’

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Coyle wins World cup at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley

July could still happen, the notice added.

“Every indicator suggests that Phase 3 will start by July 1 and we are moving ahead with all plans for our July tournaments with that belief in mind. We’ll begin accepting entries for those tournaments, as soon as we have permission to reopen.”

In the meantime, tbird is offering private arena bookings.

“While we’re sorry to hit “pause” on July entries for now, please know that the entire tbird team is geared up with masks, hand sanitizer stations, and coronavirus protection protocols to reopen the moment the provincial government allows,” the release concluded.

READ ALSO: Thunderbird Show Park cancels Canadian Premier and Odlum Brown BC Open

In March, Thunderbird Show Park president Jane Tidball and COO Chris Pack called off several major May events; both the Canadian Premier and the Odlum Brown BC Open, both set for May.

It marked the first time in Thunderbird Show Park’s 47-year history that events have been cancelled.

At the time, Tbird management said they hope to offer an additional week of competition in September.

