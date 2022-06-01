Junior A Thunder extend streak to five

Langley Thunder’s Stuart Phillips winds up for the shot during a game against New Westminster on May 26. Phillips scored the winning goal on May 28 as Langley improved to 5-0 with a 7-6 win over the Timbermen in Nanaimo. (Ryan Molag, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Make it five in a row to open the season for the Langley Thunder.

Stuart Phillips goal with 7:20 remaining broke the deadlock as the Thunder went into Nanaimo’s Frank Crane Arena on Saturday afternoon and returned with the 7-6 victory, improving to 5-0 on the BC Junior A Lacrosse League season.

Brayden Wandler finished the game with 34 saves on 40 shots, improving to second in the BCJALL with an .847 save percentage on the season. He is also second with a 6.18 goals against average and leads all goalies with five victories.

Cody Malawsky led the offence with a goal and four helpers while Kyle Brunsch and Drew each popped in a pair of goals and had three-point games. Phillips and Ben Gagnon rounded out the scoring with a goal and an assist apiece.

Zander Torres (three goals), Andrew Bowman (one goal, three assists) and Arthur Miller (two goals) did the offensive damage for the Timbermen while goaltender Justin Geddie made 43 saves on 50 shots.

Up next for the Thunder is a home game on Thursday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m. when they host the Coquitlam Adanacs at Langley Events Centre. It is one of two home games for Langley this week as they also welcome Nanaimo to LEC on June 5 (5 p.m.).

