Langley Thunder’s Stuart Phillips winds up for the shot during a game against New Westminster on May 26. Phillips scored the winning goal on May 28 as Langley improved to 5-0 with a 7-6 win over the Timbermen in Nanaimo. (Ryan Molag, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Thunder’s Stuart Phillips winds up for the shot during a game against New Westminster on May 26. Phillips scored the winning goal on May 28 as Langley improved to 5-0 with a 7-6 win over the Timbermen in Nanaimo. (Ryan Molag, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Junior A Thunder extend streak to five

Nanaimo latest to fall

Make it five in a row to open the season for the Langley Thunder.

Stuart Phillips goal with 7:20 remaining broke the deadlock as the Thunder went into Nanaimo’s Frank Crane Arena on Saturday afternoon and returned with the 7-6 victory, improving to 5-0 on the BC Junior A Lacrosse League season.

Brayden Wandler finished the game with 34 saves on 40 shots, improving to second in the BCJALL with an .847 save percentage on the season. He is also second with a 6.18 goals against average and leads all goalies with five victories.

READ ALSO: Junior A Langley Thunder 4-0 in the season

Cody Malawsky led the offence with a goal and four helpers while Kyle Brunsch and Drew each popped in a pair of goals and had three-point games. Phillips and Ben Gagnon rounded out the scoring with a goal and an assist apiece.

Zander Torres (three goals), Andrew Bowman (one goal, three assists) and Arthur Miller (two goals) did the offensive damage for the Timbermen while goaltender Justin Geddie made 43 saves on 50 shots.

Up next for the Thunder is a home game on Thursday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m. when they host the Coquitlam Adanacs at Langley Events Centre. It is one of two home games for Langley this week as they also welcome Nanaimo to LEC on June 5 (5 p.m.).

RECENT: Langley Thunder open BC Junior A Lacrosse season with back-to-back wins

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LacrosseLangleyLangley Events Centre

Previous story
‘It’s the anti-yacht race’: Kootenay sailing team set to compete in Race to Alaska
Next story
Nations Cup: Making of a great equestrian rider

Just Posted

Ireland’s Daniel Coyle and his mount, Farrel, won the World Cup at tbird, the last big in-person event at the local show park in August 2019. Their strong showing demonstrated the importance of the horse-and-rider team. (MOI Photography,tbird/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Nations Cup: Making of a great equestrian rider

A Canadian Pacific Rail train hauling grain passes through Calgary, Thursday, May 1, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Our View: Farms are priceless

Howie Zaron coached the Langley Rams for several successful seasons. (Black Press Media files)
Zaron hopes to return to Langley Rams coaching duties after not guilty verdict

Langley Thunder’s Stuart Phillips winds up for the shot during a game against New Westminster on May 26. Phillips scored the winning goal on May 28 as Langley improved to 5-0 with a 7-6 win over the Timbermen in Nanaimo. (Ryan Molag, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Junior A Thunder extend streak to five