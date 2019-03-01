Imaan Lalli plays for the Brookswood Bobcats junior girls team. (Paul Yates Vancouver Sports Pictures)

Junior girls semi finals start Friday evening

The annual girls basketball provincials are happening at the Langley Events Centre.

By Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre

One semifinal features the No. 2 and 3 seeds while the other has the No. 1 seed up against the upstart No. 13 squad as it is down to the final four at the Junior Girls Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament at Langley Events Centre.

The No. 1 Terry Fox Ravens remain perfect on the season with the No. 13 MEI Eagles standing in their way of a spot in Saturday’s championship game. On the other side of the draw the No. 2 Kelowna Owls go up against the No. 3 Riverside Rapids.

The semifinals are set for Friday at 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

For full results from all day two for all 24 teams, click here.

No. 3 Riverside Rapids 50 No. 11 Okanagan Mission Huskies 45

Trailing 38-34 late in the third quarter, the Riverside Rapids (Port Coquitlam) held the Okanagan Mission Huskies (Kelowna) to just seven fourth-quarter points, rallying for the 50-45 victory.

The third-seeded Rapids overcame a slow start as they scored just nine points in the first quarter, scoring 15 in the second and then 13 in both quarters of the second half. The Huskies held the lead for much of the game but were plagued by turnovers and four missed free-throw attempts in the final eight minutes as the No. 11 seed looked for a second-straight upset victory.

The trio of Maria Kim (17 points), Lucy Caldwell (13 points) and Franscine Basiga (12 points) all reached double figures for the Rapids. Tatum Wade’s 16 points led the Huskies.

No. 2 Kelowna Owls 53 No. 10 Fleetwood Park Dragons 35

A 20-4 first quarter was largely the difference as the No. 2 seed Kelowna Owls advanced to the semifinals 53-35 over the No. 10 Fleetwood Park Dragons (Surrey).

The teams played to a standstill in the second quarter, each scoring 17 points, and the second half was low scoring with 16 points for Kelowna and 14 for Fleetwood Park.

Tessa Bentley led the Owls with 14 points and Avery Chalmers chipped in with a dozen. Keerat Sidhu had 13 for the Dragons.

No. 13 MEI Eagles 71 No. 12 Yale Lions 63

The MEI Eagles may have won the all-Abbotsford battle but the Yale Lions definitely had the support of those without a rooting interest in either team. The Lions, who only had six players available to begin with, were forced to play the end of regulation and then two three-minute overtime periods with just three players on the floor. Eventually, the Eagles were able to take advantage of the two extra bodies, outscoring the under-manned Lions by eight points in the second bonus period.

Makenna Reimer (21 points) and Gracie Corneau (19 points) led MEI.

Marissa Rodde led the Lions with 32 points, keeping her team in the game thanks to hitting 14 of her 16 foul shots in the fourth quarter and overtime. Julie Dueck hit a trio of three-pointers and finished with 21 points before fouling out.

No. Terry Fox 76 No. 9 Claremont Spartans 30

Four Terry Fox Ravens (Port Coquitlam) players scored in double figures as the tournament’s top seed continues their quest for a perfect season.

Lauren Clements (17 points), and Emily Sussex (15 points) led the way with another 13 points from Ana-Maria Misic and 11 from Cerys Merton.

Defensively, the Ravens did not surrender much, never allowing more than 10 points in a quarter.

Claremont’s Charlotte Westhaver had more than half her team’s points, scoring 16 of the 30.

Previous story
B.C. junior girls teams ready for provincial finals in Langley
Next story
Langley Christian still in as AA girls basketball provincials move to semi finals

Just Posted

Tickets now available for Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards

Cecelia Reekie announced as guest speaker at event in Abbotsford

Langley Christian still in as AA girls basketball provincials move to semi finals

Teams from around the province are in Langley for the tournament.

Junior girls semi finals start Friday evening

The annual girls basketball provincials are happening at the Langley Events Centre.

Exclusive: Aldergrove residents fear criminals getting ‘braver’

Personal accounts of crime in the community have RCMP cautioning residents to safeguard their goods.

Aldergrove community grapples with theft

According to local police at local meeting, ‘Most of the crime reported is preventable’.

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

Wilkinson apologizes for comments made about rental crisis

BC Liberal leader was under fire for calling renting a ‘fun’ and ‘wacky’ time

Cat-phishing tops list of Better Business Bureau’s 10 scams of 2018

More than 50,000 scams were reported across Canada last year

Canada approves extradition for Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou

Chief financial officer is wanted in the United States on allegations of fraud

Canada announces shipwreck plan that could sting dumpers with $6M in fines

While Spain maps its sunken treasure galleons, Canada cracks down on modern shipwrecks

CMHC sets target to make housing affordable for every Canadian by 2030

An estimated 1.6 million households are considered in ‘core housing need’

Riverdale’s Luke Perry hospitalized after reported stroke

Perry, who also stared in ‘90210’ is currently under observation, according to his publicist

Fungus could ‘drastically’ affect B.C. bat populations: researchers

Volunteers sought to help monitor spread of white-nose syndrome

British nautical maps from century ago help B.C. researchers chart kelp beds

Herring use the kelp beds as a deposit for their eggs

Most Read