Langley forward Kyle Brunsch puts one past Adam Bland on route to 4 goals and 2 assists during Thursday afternoon’s 13-7 win at Langley Events Centre. (Ryan Molag LEC photo)

Langley forward Kyle Brunsch puts one past Adam Bland on route to 4 goals and 2 assists during Thursday afternoon’s 13-7 win at Langley Events Centre. (Ryan Molag LEC photo)

Junior Thunder tie up championship series

Langley and Victoria will resume hostilities on the weekend

The home team advantage rings true yet again in the BC Junior A Lacrosse League (BCJALL) Championship series as the Langley Thunder defeated Victoria 13-7 Sunday afternoon at the Langley Events Centre.

Kyle Brunsch lead Langley’s goal scorers with 4 goals and 2 helpers while Declan Fitzpatrick & Noah Armitage both helped themselves to hat tricks. Cody Malawsky lead the team in points while never scoring himself, as he racked up 7 assists.

The Thunder also got offensive production from Stuart Phillips (2 goals, 3 assists) and Ben Stewart (1 goal, 2 assists) as Langley pushed past the Shamrocks for the win.

The Shamrocks’ Casey Wilson finished with 3 goals and 2 assists while Patrick Dodds and Noah Manning were kept to 1 goal and 3 assists each.

Victoria’s seven goals wasn’t due to a lack of shots as they finished with 59 shots on Langley’s net minder Brayden Wandler and handily outshot the Thunder yet again.

Adam Bland stopped 33 out of 46 shots for the Shamrocks while Brayden Wandler got in front of 52 shots to stave off Victoria’s attack.

The series now heads back to Victoria on Saturday, where both teams will be searching for an advantage in this tightly contested series.

It is the first time in club history, that the Langley Thunder are playing for the BC Junior A Lacrosse League championship.

READ ALSO: Langley Thunder Junior earn play-off berth

READ ALSO: Athleticism and tenacity winning attributes for Langley Thunder defender

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LacrosseLangleyLangley Events Centre

Previous story
New 3-day pro-rodeo ready to bust out of the gate in Langley

Just Posted

Firefighters and veterinarians came up with a plan to rescue a horse whose hindquarters were stuck down a septic tank in rural Langley Township on Wednesday, Aug. 4. (Langley Township Fire Department/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley firefighters rescue horse that fell into septic tank

Travis Thuro said COVID-19 has opened the flood gates when it comes to his songwriting, providing fodder for his music – some of which he will be performing at an Aldergrove concert Thursday. (Special to The Star)
‘Chaos’ of last two years proved creative

Langley forward Kyle Brunsch puts one past Adam Bland on route to 4 goals and 2 assists during Thursday afternoon’s 13-7 win at Langley Events Centre. (Ryan Molag LEC photo)
Junior Thunder tie up championship series

Single family home prices in the Fraser Valley over the past 20 years have gone up sharply, but are now in steep decline from a peak of almost $2 million just months ago. (Fraser Valley Real Estate Board)
Home prices for Langley housing down sharply from peak just months ago