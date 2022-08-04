Junior Thunder tie up championship series

Langley and Victoria will resume hostilities on the weekend

Langley forward Kyle Brunsch puts one past Adam Bland on route to 4 goals and 2 assists during Thursday afternoon’s 13-7 win at Langley Events Centre. (Ryan Molag LEC photo)

The home team advantage rings true yet again in the BC Junior A Lacrosse League (BCJALL) Championship series as the Langley Thunder defeated Victoria 13-7 Sunday afternoon at the Langley Events Centre.

Kyle Brunsch lead Langley’s goal scorers with 4 goals and 2 helpers while Declan Fitzpatrick & Noah Armitage both helped themselves to hat tricks. Cody Malawsky lead the team in points while never scoring himself, as he racked up 7 assists.

The Thunder also got offensive production from Stuart Phillips (2 goals, 3 assists) and Ben Stewart (1 goal, 2 assists) as Langley pushed past the Shamrocks for the win.

The Shamrocks’ Casey Wilson finished with 3 goals and 2 assists while Patrick Dodds and Noah Manning were kept to 1 goal and 3 assists each.

Victoria’s seven goals wasn’t due to a lack of shots as they finished with 59 shots on Langley’s net minder Brayden Wandler and handily outshot the Thunder yet again.

Adam Bland stopped 33 out of 46 shots for the Shamrocks while Brayden Wandler got in front of 52 shots to stave off Victoria’s attack.

The series now heads back to Victoria on Saturday, where both teams will be searching for an advantage in this tightly contested series.

It is the first time in club history, that the Langley Thunder are playing for the BC Junior A Lacrosse League championship.

