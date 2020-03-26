Aldergrove players Thomas McManus (back, left), Brian Carlson, Ethan Hopnik, Ty Yakabuski, assist. captain James Kroeker, Nic Lacey, Mitchell Hoy, Alex Walton, assist. captain Bryce Walton and Jackson Winder beside athletes Brayden Rattenbury, Thomas McPhalen, captain Jordan Van Aert, Connor Galbraith, Aaron Burton, Matt Wright, Liam Silver, and goalies Carter Senger and Ethan Matthew.

Juvenile hockey returns to Aldergrove after 15 years

AMHA Bears return home as champions after March playoff series

This year marked the return of Juvenile hockey, after nearly 15 years without a hockey team for 18 and 19-year-olds in Aldergrove.

Eighteen athletes were led to playoff victory by head coach Brent Carlson after starting up the season with the Aldergrove Minor Hockey Association (AMHA) in September.

After their first playoff game ended in a 4-4 tie with Ridge Meadows, the Bears embarked on a road trip that saw them play two games in Alberta, just outside Edmonton.

Carlson said the road trip brought the team together, and after their return to the Lower Mainland the athletes snatched three consecutive wins – against Port Coquitlam (8-4), Richmond (4-2), and Burnaby (8-4).

For its teenage players, without a Juvenile team to play for last year in Aldergrove, the team’s return to the ice was a natural follow for those who finished their Midget season with AMHA in 2019.

RELATED: Langley sports groups suffer widespread shutdowns due to COVID-19

The Bears had an up-and-down season, Carlson said, as many athletes battled life post-secondary responsibilities including full-time work. 

“They still tried to find the time to play the sport they love,” Carlson lauded.

March 4 saw the Bears just one win away from bringing back the first-ever Juvenile banner to the new home of Aldergrove minor hockey, the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre.

In a heavily spirited and tight first period, the Bears were first to hit the scoreboard against Cloverdale off a set combination by James Kroeker, who assisted a goal by Liam Silver.

From there, the Bears found their groove, Carlson said, and Ethan Hopnik scored a natural hat trick.

The final goal was scored by Aldergrove forward Jackson Winder, and celebration ensued as the new blue banner was safely in sight with a final tally of 5-1.

In their regular season the Bears finished in 9th place of a 13-team division.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Giants draft two top U.S. prospects
Next story
BCHL hockey playoffs continue – in video game action involving players

Just Posted

Juvenile hockey returns to Aldergrove after 15 years

AMHA Bears return home as champions after March playoff series

Price of gas near Aldergrove dips below 90 cents

Sinking prices due in part to lack of consumer demand as people quarantine to curb COVID-19 spread

MAP: Ongoing traffic impacts in Langley due to rainfall

About 30 sites around the Township were blocked or damaged

Langley Township property tax increase drops by half in face of COVID-19

‘We do understand there’s hardship out there,’ Township Mayor Jack Froese expressed

LAPS helps families stay together during outbreak with pet food bank

In an effort to decrease animal surrenders, Aldergrove animal shelter offers help

66 new B.C. cases of COVID-19, up to 725 positive tests so far

186 people have now recovered, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

RCMP, prime minister warn of text scam related to COVID-19 relief

Text message alerts about $,1375.50 deposits should be ignored or deleted, police say

B.C. bans ‘shameful black market’ of food, medical supplies; limits buying quantities

Province is also creating a provincial supply chain coordination unit

COVID-19: Here’s what is considered an essential service in B.C.

Taxis, hotels, weather forecasters and accountants some of the dozens deemed an essential service

BC Liquor Stores closing on Sundays, seeing skyrocketing sales amid COVID-19

Stores are taking extra hygiene measures to reduce transmission

Some big city shoppers heading to small B.C. towns to stock up on COVID-19 supplies

With the cupboard bare in many large centres, some shoppers are flocking to rural communities

BCHL hockey playoffs continue – in video game action involving players

‘We were looking for a way to keep our fans engaged during this unfortunate downtime,’ commish says

Not the time for vacation: Trucker discouraged to see B.C.-bound Alberta travellers

Silver Creek man worries visits will put local efforts to flatten the curve at risk

B.C. 211 hotline expands to link COVID-19 homebound seniors, volunteers

Thousands of volunteer offers to be matched up to need

Most Read