Kamloops 2018 B.C. Games athletes share their favourite moment

After four days of exciting action, the 2018 BC Winter Games wrapped up on Sunday in Kamloops.
We caught up with some of the athletes to ask what is their favourite moment over the four days?
Kids from across the province competed over four days in 19 events
Submissions in youth, individual and organization/business categories can be made until April 20
Kwerks throwing their hat in the ring, anxious to perform for the masses.
Owner Nick Nuraney and manager John Archibald recognized with WOW awards
Surrey woman Jane Green recounts terrifying moments, and a good emergency response
Craig and Karen Lepine went separate ways – one to Duncan, the other to Enderby – emerging winners.
Cloverdale junior boys basketball team will play St. George’s in championship final at Langley Events Centre
New information suggests Edmonton couple’s plane might have landed near Mabel Lake
Pyramid schemes known as ‘pay-it-forward clouds’ emphasize community, charity to recruit participants
Greater Victoria last welcomed athletes to compete on traditional lands in 1997
Vancouver gets forwards Tyler Motte, Jussi Jokinen from Columbus for veteran forward Thomas Vanek
Cassie Sharpe from Vancouver Island brings home the gold medal in freestyle skiing halfpipe
A victory at the Langley Events Centre qualify TWU women’s basketball program for national championships
Langley school claims both senior boys and senior girls titles ahead of provincial championships