Jadon Joseph of the Giants runs into some Blazers Sunday (Sept. 8) at the LEC (Chris Relke/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Kamloops Blazers burn Vancouver Giants

Langley-based team wraps up preseason with 4-2 record

Sunday night (Sept. 8)at the Langley Events Centre the Vancouver Giants dropped a 5-1 exhibition decision to the Kamloops Blazers.

Zane Franklin, Logan Stankoven and Orrin Centazzo combined for eight points for Kamloops while Zack Ostapchuk had the lone tally for the Giants in the third period.

The loss moved the Giants preseason record to 4-2.

The Blazers improved to 5-0.

READ MORE: Giants defeat Cougars

READ MORE: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants down Victoria

In first period play, at 1:11 into the game, Kamloops player Zane Franklin finished off a feed from Orrin Centazzo to notch his fourth goal of the preseason.

With just 17 seconds left in the frame, Logan Stankoven scored his first of two on the night.

Stankoven’s goal came via the power play and was set up by Luke Zazula and Inaki Baragano.

After a scoreless second period, at 2:46 into the third, Connor Zary increased the Blazers lead to 3-0 on a power play.

Exactly four minutes later Logan Stankoven struck again, with both Orrin Centazzo and Zane Franklin assisting.

Zack Ostapchuk put Vancouver on the board at 10:08 of the final frame when his shot from the left-wing circle off the rush beat Rayce Ramsay’s glove.

Justin Sourdif and Lukas Svejkovsky both assisted.

Orrin Centazzo snagged the game’s final goal at 14:46. Both of his linemates (Centazzo and Franklin) factored into the goal as well.

Final Score: Kamloops 5 – Vancouver 1

Final Shots: 34-23 Kamloops

Braedy Euerby: 29/34 saves for Vancouver

Rayce Ramsay: 22/23 saves for Kamloops

Kamloops: 2/7 on the Power Play

Vancouver: 0/4 on the Power Play

Next, the Giants kick off their 2019-20 regular season on Friday, Sept. 20th on the road in Prince George.

That weekend the Giants will play a double-header up north before returning home to face the Portland Winterhawks in their home opener on Friday, September 27th.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: sports@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Giants goaltender Braedy Euerby stopped 29 of 34 shots during a Sunday (Sept. 8) exhibition game at Langley Events Centre (Chris Relke/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Giants forward Owen Hardy makes a hard landing during a Sunday (Sept. 8) exhibition game at Langley Events Centre (Chris Relke/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Tristen Nielsen of the Giants targets Blazers goalie Rayce Ramsay during their preseason finale on Sunday (Sept. 8) at Langley Events Centre (Chris Relke/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Langley players help B.C. teams to medal wins at national championships

Just Posted

C.A.R.E.S. hosts 16th annual walk for cats to help support at-capacity shelter

Supporters of the annual fundraiser walked 5K to raise money for the cat shelter

Rain or shine, Langley Cruise-In swap meet still a hit

The final day in the weekend-long charity event drew hundreds of people to downtown Aldergrove

Without a proposal, no decision can be made about naming Walnut Grove park after teen who died

Someone has to make an application to Langley Township, mayor says

VIDEO: Celebrating everything country in Campbell Valley Regional Park

Second day of annual event featuring an extended look at farm life back in the day

Langley studio announces plans to build new 600,000 sq. ft. production centre

Proposal would make Martini Studios biggest production facility in Lower Mainland

VIDEO: Kelowna man takes senior pug on six-hour cruise down B.C. trail

Neither Georgia’s age nor her disability prevented her enjoyment of the trip

B.C. care homes urged to let seniors buy high-dose flu shot: report

Seniors count for 70 per cent of influenza-related hospitalizations

Wedge-shaped marine heat wave blankets B.C.’s west coast, concerning scientists

So far, the warm expanse has been held offshore by cold water welling from the ocean depths

‘Neither rare nor unusual’: 3,600 cases of students with disabilities excluded in B.C.

About 27 per cent of the 3,610 instances were a full day of exclusion

Dorian still slamming eastern Canada at hurricane force

Dorian hit near Halifax, ripping roofs off apartment buildings, toppling a construction crane, uprooting trees

Lightning lights up B.C. skies in Lower Mainland, Interior

Warnings issued for parts of the province

Twice laid off due to sawmill closings, B.C. worker ready for a new career

Analysts expect the industry will see a lot more bad news before there’s much good news

They the North: Raptors coach Nick Nurse happy to share spotlight with Andreescu

Toronto Raptors tweeted their congratulations to Andreescu with a photo of a No. 1 Raptors jersey

‘You don’t have to do this:’ Prince George man tells black bear as it tries to drown him

Brandon Lattie survived the incident with help from a passerby and her dog

Most Read