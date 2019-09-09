Kamloops Blazers burn Vancouver Giants

Jadon Joseph of the Giants runs into some Blazers Sunday (Sept. 8) at the LEC (Chris Relke/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Sunday night (Sept. 8)at the Langley Events Centre the Vancouver Giants dropped a 5-1 exhibition decision to the Kamloops Blazers.

Zane Franklin, Logan Stankoven and Orrin Centazzo combined for eight points for Kamloops while Zack Ostapchuk had the lone tally for the Giants in the third period.

The loss moved the Giants preseason record to 4-2.

The Blazers improved to 5-0.

READ MORE: Giants defeat Cougars

READ MORE: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants down Victoria

In first period play, at 1:11 into the game, Kamloops player Zane Franklin finished off a feed from Orrin Centazzo to notch his fourth goal of the preseason.

With just 17 seconds left in the frame, Logan Stankoven scored his first of two on the night.

Stankoven’s goal came via the power play and was set up by Luke Zazula and Inaki Baragano.

After a scoreless second period, at 2:46 into the third, Connor Zary increased the Blazers lead to 3-0 on a power play.

Exactly four minutes later Logan Stankoven struck again, with both Orrin Centazzo and Zane Franklin assisting.

Zack Ostapchuk put Vancouver on the board at 10:08 of the final frame when his shot from the left-wing circle off the rush beat Rayce Ramsay’s glove.

Justin Sourdif and Lukas Svejkovsky both assisted.

Orrin Centazzo snagged the game’s final goal at 14:46. Both of his linemates (Centazzo and Franklin) factored into the goal as well.

Final Score: Kamloops 5 – Vancouver 1

Final Shots: 34-23 Kamloops

Braedy Euerby: 29/34 saves for Vancouver

Rayce Ramsay: 22/23 saves for Kamloops

Kamloops: 2/7 on the Power Play

Vancouver: 0/4 on the Power Play

Next, the Giants kick off their 2019-20 regular season on Friday, Sept. 20th on the road in Prince George.

That weekend the Giants will play a double-header up north before returning home to face the Portland Winterhawks in their home opener on Friday, September 27th.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: sports@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Giants goaltender Braedy Euerby stopped 29 of 34 shots during a Sunday (Sept. 8) exhibition game at Langley Events Centre (Chris Relke/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Giants forward Owen Hardy makes a hard landing during a Sunday (Sept. 8) exhibition game at Langley Events Centre (Chris Relke/Special to Langley Advance Times)