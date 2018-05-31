A lot of special effort is taken to ensure the horses are comfortable when they visit tbird for any of its shows. (Matthew Claxton /Langley Advance)

Keeping horses safe and sound at tbird

Horse care is paramount at all points from stall to transportation and transportation to stall.

by Ronda Payne/Special to the Langley Advance

For most, managing the move of a household, its humans and pets is the biggest logistic challenge ever faced.

Now imagine moving a 1,500-pound athlete with its team and accompaniments several times a year.

This is the logistical challenge those involved in competitive horse jumping face each and every time they want to compete.

Obviously ensuring the horse’s safety and comfort is paramount, and whether it’s during transport or at the competition site, everyone involved takes the situation seriously.

Comfortably housing animals at the Longines FEI Nations Cup Jumping of Canada at Thunderbird Show Park (tbird) in June is one of many challenges faced by Chris Pack, chief operating officer and tournament manager of the show park.

“We upgrade their stabling with light fluffy shavings,” Pack explained of part of the process on site.

Hundreds of packages of shavings are stacked near the stables already in place for the equine guests to arrive.

These shavings go on top of the rubberized mats on the floor of every temporary and permanent stall on site at tbird.

Plus, there’s a new feature to provide added safety and security for the horses when they are on site in Langley.

Tbird has installed web-enabled 24-hour monitoring of every horse.

“The system gets to know the horse’s routine,” Pack said.

“It sends an update owners can check.”

If the video monitoring system senses something unusual in the horse’s behaviour, an update is immediately sent to the phone of the owner or team member.

It’s an additional tool tbird is offering to competitors, to increase comfort levels for those who may be a long way from home.

To get to tbird, many horses travel around the world. Some may be coming from their home country, while others may be training or competing in different regions.

Regardless of whether it’s a horse from Brazil, Ireland, Canada, Mexico, or the U.S., these competitors are familiar with travel – and, in fact, often do so better than their human counterparts.

“Some of the horses are flying on a specialized horse charter,” noted Pack. “It’s basically a 747 for horses. Other horses come in crates on big air-ride semi-trailers.”

No matter how they travel, there is always a vet on a horse flight, or as part of the travel convoy.

Horses are social creatures, so more important than the vet – at least from the animal’s perspective – is having other horse companions on the ride. Pack said like anyone, travelling with a buddy makes things more enjoyable.

Many horses are so familiar with travel that if a crate is opened they will just walk right in onto the rubber mats, and enjoy their water and hay. They are never sedated, but instead travel standing, which is how they are most comfortable, he explained.

On flights or in a semi-trailer, similar to the new system at tbird, the horses are monitored by video so team members can check on them during transit.

Those animals travelling across country via semi-trailer may even be lucky enough to have a stop at one of the horse B&Bs located all over the continent.

Plus, every horse has a special groom who knows that particular horse from muzzle to tail. This relationship ensures that during travel, or on the ground, someone is able to spot any different behaviour in the horse as soon as it happens.

While humans may not think of horse travel as luxurious, for these competitors, the amount of logistics required guarantees the ride to be as comfortable as possible.

RELATED STORIES:

• tbird: 45 years of everything equestrian in Langley

• Langley’s tbird: A centre for equestrian riders of all ages and calibres

• Equestrian pursuits more affordable than expected – Langley expert

• Langley’s tbird is all about family

• Always something new at tbird in Langley

• Keeping horses safe and sound at tbird

• PHOTOS: Langley show jumping competition backdrop for food fundraiser

Previous story
Rain or shine, Langley’s tbird is ready for all types of show jumping action
Next story
Langley’s tbird: A centre for equestrian riders of all ages and calibres

Just Posted

Langley curlers scoop up provincial accolades

Curl BC will present awards to a series of athletes from the Langley Curling Centre.

Rain or shine, Langley’s tbird is ready for all types of show jumping action

Thunderbird Show Park keeps upgrading to prepare for unpredictable West Coast weather.

Keeping horses safe and sound at tbird

Horse care is paramount at all points from stall to transportation and transportation to stall.

Langley’s tbird: A centre for equestrian riders of all ages and calibres

Thunderbird Show Park is a magnet for high-calibre horse events, from pony club to the Nations Cup.

Equestrian pursuits more affordable than expected – Langley expert

Show jumping horses may be valued up in the millions, but starting in the sport can be within reach.

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

More than $44,000 raised for family of toddler found unresponsive in pool

GoFundMe page set up after 23-month-old Mission girl died in pool after wandering away from daycare

B.C. on track to break records for dry weather in May

Many communities have gone weeks without rain this month

Advocates, lawyers say ICBC minor injury caps could hit victims at their weakest

Attorney General says that caps could save ICBC $1 billion a year

B.C.-born Whitecaps midfielder scores winning goal over Turkey

Young Canadian side beats Turkey at prestigious Toulon soccer tournament

Island woman plans two massive swims this summer

Water adventure fundraisers for MS and First Nations youth camps

Friends appeal to Taylor Swift via Twitter after death of B.C. fan

Gavin Lanes, 20, died before he was able to attend Swift’s May 22 concert in Seattle

B.C. resort town invaded by ‘lawless weekend warriors’

The popular resort town on Tulameen is struggling on how to deal with lawbreakers

UPDATED: Richmond man charged with sex assault using Taser, kidnapping

42 year-old man is facing seven charges

Most Read